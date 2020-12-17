UK radio stations removed from Sky EPG in Ireland

Almost 30 UK radio stations have been removed from the Sky EPG in Ireland this week due to Brexit.

Stations will need to hold a separate licence to be listed in the Republic if they wish to continue on the platform from January.

The changes happened on Monday this week and affect 28 stations including those owned by Bauer, Global and Wireless in the UK. Services by RTÉ and the BBC are unaffected.

The channels are still available for manual tuning but cannot legally be listed in the Sky EPG without the extra paperwork.

You can see the full list of channels no longer available below.

0178 Kiss Radio 0180 Magic Radio 0188 Hits Radio Radio 0216 Scala Radio 0202 Jazz FM Radio 0110 Planet Rock Radio 0107 Absolute Radio 0200 Absolute 80s Radio 0201 Absolute 90s Radio 0203 Classic Rock Radio 0122 WRN Europe Radio 0138 TWR Radio Radio 0215 Virgin Radio UK Radio 0108 talkSPORT Radio 0109 Capital Radio 0121 Gold Radio 0111 Heart Radio 0112 Heart 80s Radio 0124 LBC Radio 0217 Heart 90s Radio 0128 Smooth Radio 0221 LBC News Radio 0106 Classic FM Radio 0114 Capital Xtra Radio 0150 Sukh Sagar Radio 0146 Heart Dance Radio 0113 Radio X Radio 0169 Desi Radio Radio