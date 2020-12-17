UK radio stations removed from Sky EPG in Ireland
Almost 30 UK radio stations have been removed from the Sky EPG in Ireland this week due to Brexit.
Stations will need to hold a separate licence to be listed in the Republic if they wish to continue on the platform from January.
The changes happened on Monday this week and affect 28 stations including those owned by Bauer, Global and Wireless in the UK. Services by RTÉ and the BBC are unaffected.
The channels are still available for manual tuning but cannot legally be listed in the Sky EPG without the extra paperwork.
You can see the full list of channels no longer available below.
|0178
|Kiss
|Radio
|0180
|Magic
|Radio
|0188
|Hits Radio
|Radio
|0216
|Scala
|Radio
|0202
|Jazz FM
|Radio
|0110
|Planet Rock
|Radio
|0107
|Absolute
|Radio
|0200
|Absolute 80s
|Radio
|0201
|Absolute 90s
|Radio
|0203
|Classic Rock
|Radio
|0122
|WRN Europe
|Radio
|0138
|TWR Radio
|Radio
|0215
|Virgin Radio UK
|Radio
|0108
|talkSPORT
|Radio
|0109
|Capital
|Radio
|0121
|Gold
|Radio
|0111
|Heart
|Radio
|0112
|Heart 80s
|Radio
|0124
|LBC
|Radio
|0217
|Heart 90s
|Radio
|0128
|Smooth
|Radio
|0221
|LBC News
|Radio
|0106
|Classic FM
|Radio
|0114
|Capital Xtra
|Radio
|0150
|Sukh Sagar
|Radio
|0146
|Heart Dance
|Radio
|0113
|Radio X
|Radio
|0169
|Desi Radio
|Radio
Appalling news for radio lovers in Ireland and beyond, Brexit my asre.
Still waiting on those brexit pluses, or someone to actually tell us what they are!!! What a farce!
It’s all BS, we should leave the EU as well.
They’ve also removed RT News, yet the other news channels are still there.
Yes, they’ve removed rt and Ctgn. Full on corporate channels now. No alternative to mainstream media narrative now. Orwell no longer fiction.
Anybody know how to tune in any of these stations manually? I really would like to tune in Gold Radio in particular.