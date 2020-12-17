UK radio stations removed from Sky EPG in Ireland

By Roy Martin

Almost 30 UK radio stations have been removed from the Sky EPG in Ireland this week due to Brexit.

Stations will need to hold a separate licence to be listed in the Republic if they wish to continue on the platform from January.

The changes happened on Monday this week and affect 28 stations including those owned by Bauer, Global and Wireless in the UK. Services by RTÉ and the BBC are unaffected.

The channels are still available for manual tuning but cannot legally be listed in the Sky EPG without the extra paperwork.

You can see the full list of channels no longer available below.

0178 Kiss Radio
0180 Magic Radio
0188 Hits Radio Radio
0216 Scala Radio
0202 Jazz FM Radio
0110 Planet Rock Radio
0107 Absolute Radio
0200 Absolute 80s Radio
0201 Absolute 90s Radio
0203 Classic Rock Radio
0122 WRN Europe Radio
0138 TWR Radio Radio
0215 Virgin Radio UK Radio
0108 talkSPORT Radio
0109 Capital Radio
0121 Gold Radio
0111 Heart Radio
0112 Heart 80s Radio
0124 LBC Radio
0217 Heart 90s Radio
0128 Smooth Radio
0221 LBC News Radio
0106 Classic FM Radio
0114 Capital Xtra Radio
0150 Sukh Sagar Radio
0146 Heart Dance Radio
0113 Radio X Radio
0169 Desi Radio Radio

 



6 Comments
  1. CHARLES COUGHLAN says

    Appalling news for radio lovers in Ireland and beyond, Brexit my asre.

    Reply
    1. Derek Hesketh says

      Still waiting on those brexit pluses, or someone to actually tell us what they are!!! What a farce!

      Reply
      1. John o'farrell says

        It’s all BS, we should leave the EU as well.

        Reply
  2. Tess Summers says

    They’ve also removed RT News, yet the other news channels are still there.

    Reply
    1. JF Brennan says

      Yes, they’ve removed rt and Ctgn. Full on corporate channels now. No alternative to mainstream media narrative now. Orwell no longer fiction.

      Reply
  3. Herbie Mitchell says

    Anybody know how to tune in any of these stations manually? I really would like to tune in Gold Radio in particular.

    Reply

