AdsWizz expands SoundCloud deal to Ireland

SoundCloud has signed an agreement with AdsWizz for exclusive ad sales representation in Ireland and 13 other European Markets.

The new agreement expands SoundCloud’s existing global relationship with AdsWizz taking it to Ireland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

AdsWizz and its regional sellers are the exclusive sales representative for advertisers seeking to reach SoundCloud’s audience in these European markets.

“Through AdsWizz, we’re making it easier for European brands to reach our audience of music fans across local markets,” said Vanessa Baria, Vice President of Partner Management, SoundCloud.

“The agreement leverages AdsWizz’s advanced audio ad technology, giving us access to their deep sales capabilities and global reach to support the continued growth of our ad-supported service across Europe.”

“During the global pandemic, the growth of audio listening has accelerated worldwide,” said Pierre Naggar, Senior Vice President of Global Demand, AdsWizz.

“As digital audio becomes ubiquitous, advertisers are looking for ways to reach listening audiences at scale with precise targeting and measurable results. Additionally, premium publishers like SoundCloud are looking to integrate an ad solution that can support their free services while maintaining a positive listening experience.

“This agreement between AdsWizz and SoundCloud delivers both of those needs through an advanced, yet accessible platform.”

Advertisers now have the option of targeting SoundCloud’s inventory specifically or, in certain markets, through the AdsWizz Marketplace. Access to SoundCloud’s inventory can be made via the AdsWizz Audio Buying Platform, an audio-centric DSP, or through any major omnichannel DSP.

The new agreement expands SoundCloud’s existing global relationship with AdsWizz, a subsidiary of SiriusXM. Pandora, also owned by SiriusXM, is the exclusive ad sales representative for SoundCloud in the US.