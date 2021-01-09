Bay Broadcasting hires Dave Kelly and Liam Thompson

Bay Broadcasting has hired Dave Kelly and Liam Thompson as Group Programme Consultants.

Dave Kelly was Group Programme Director of FM104 and Q102 for almost twenty years, whilst Liam Thompson has been Group Programme Director of Communicorp and PD of Magic London and launch director of Virgin Radio in the UK.

Liam also worked as a Consultant for Cork’s 96FM and C103 in 2017.

As consultants, they will work with Bay Broadcasting’s Radio Nova and Classic Hits, implementing a joint strategy for the stations to develop the two brands into the future and capitalise on opportunities Bay sees in the Irish radio market currently.

Bay Broadcasting’s Kevin Branigan told RadioToday: “I’ve worked with both Liam and Dave and have great respect for their vast experience in radio. Their individual successes speak for themselves and, combined, they represent a powerful force of practical and strategic experience and knowledge.

“They will be working with us to implement a joint strategy to grow both Classic Hits and Radio Nova into the future. It’s an exciting time for us and I’d like to welcome both.

Liam Thomson said: “We’re looking forward to working with Bay Broadcasting and two great brands – Radio Nova and Classic Hits. There is so much potential for the stations and such great talent, that there is a clear opportunity to considerably grow the audience for both.”

Dave Kelly added: “I’m excited to be working with Bay to implement a combined strategy for both Classic Hits and Nova. I believe there has never been a better time for us to drive the brands further and I look forward to creating great content for both stations both on and off the air.”

Bay Broadcasting also has an interest in Sunshine 106.8 in Dublin.