iRadio strikes up new partnership with Pundit Arena

iRadio and Pundit Arena are teaming up to work on the iScore show together.

iScore is on-air every Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 6pm, with coverage and analysis of the sports stories, as well as an in-depth look behind the headlines.

iScore presenter Caradh O’Donovan keeps listeners up to date with the day’s fixtures, chats to a mix of sporting stars and gets expert opinion and insight from a host of Pundit Arena’s top journalists.

Caradh is a former world, European and national champion kickboxer, and now a Team Ireland karate star with a mission to compete in the next Olympics.

She is a passionate advocate for athletes’ rights and a founding member of Global Athlete, a movement that aims to inspire and lead positive change in world sport.

Caradh says: I’m really excited about this partnership! Bringing together expertise from both iRadio and Pundit Arena will give listeners a fresh take on sport.

“I’m delighted that we have this opportunity to create something new for the Irish sports fan.”

iRadio CEO Mark Cunning adds: “I’m delighted we’re finally unveiling this partnership with Pundit Arena. They’re innovative and ambitious, just like iRadio! We know the importance that sport plays in the lives of our listeners.

“We’ve been working hard across the last 12 months to continue to improve this aspect of our programming. In 2020 we launched iRadio’s iScore presented by Irish Karate star and Sligo native Caradh O’Donovan which has gone down a storm.

“We’ve big plans with the team at Pundit Arena and I’m confident this is the start of something big for both brands.”

The Pundit Arena website has an audience of 1,400,000 unique readers each month.

Commercial Director for Ireland and the UK Matt Steerman says: “Pundit Arena is looking forward to working with the team at iRadio and in particular the new sports show iScore, delivering weekly insights from our team chatting to Caradh about the latest in the world of Irish sport.

“Whether it be a big weekend of football or looking ahead to a big year of sports in general, our partnership will look to support Irish sport on-air, on social and onsite, to give the fans more of what matters, from inhouse journalists to Irish sporting personalities.