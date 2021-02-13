Broadcasters celebrate 10th World Radio Day

Broadcasters and radio supporters have been marking World Radio Day with messages on-air and on social media.

Organiser of the initiative, UNESCO, is calling on radio stations to celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary and the more than 110 years of radio.

Radio stations can download and play a special 30 second ad here and play it during the day.

Colm Markey MEP tweeted: “On #WorldRadioDay it’s important to acknowledge the vital role local radio has played during the #COVID19ireland pandemic, keeping communities across Ireland up to date on the latest developments. Keep up the good work!”

Hard Shoulder presenter has posted a video telling the story of how he started working in radio.

And more messages of support for World Radio Day 2021 can be heard on radio stations across the country.

World Radio Day was proclaimed in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO, and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day, February 13 became World Radio Day (WRD).

This year’s theme, New World, New Radio, recalls how this medium is part of humanity’s history by following the various developments in our society and adapting its services. As the world changes, so does radio. Thus, during the Covid 19 pandemic, radio made it possible, for example, to ensure continuity of learning, to fight against misinformation.

At the global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium. This unique ability to reach out the widest audience means radio can shape a society’s experience of diversity, stand as an arena for all voices to speak out, be represented and heard.

It’s World Radio Day, when we celebrate radio and the impact it has on our lives. #TrustRadioChooseRadio pic.twitter.com/h3VMC6xAaF — IBIreland (@IBIreland) February 13, 2021

On #WorldRadioDay it's important to acknowledge the vital role local radio has played during the #COVID19ireland pandemic, keeping communities across Ireland up to date on the latest developments. Keep up the good work!@IBIreland pic.twitter.com/Te04ofBwwR — Colm Markey MEP (@ColmMarkey) February 13, 2021

I’ve met so many great colleagues & friends in last 21 years. Some v.sad times too with the loss of Johnny Lyons. Interviewed the biggest stars in the world & the most ordinary people with great stories to tell. Even met my hubbie @mickbrennantv in a radio studio! #WorldRadioDay pic.twitter.com/UA5z1lxA9X — Trina Mara (@trinamarashow) February 13, 2021

On #WorldRadioDay we want to celebrate the resilience of #radio & its adaptability in a fast-changing world remaining the most trusted and relevant medium for its listeners 📻🎙️🌎💙@AEReurope President @MollerStefan's interview w| @radijskiforum here▶️ https://t.co/jeQhoa1f9b — AER (@AEReurope) February 13, 2021

Not sure where so many of us would have been without radio this year. It has certainly kept me sane and helped me laugh as well as keeping me informed. #HappyWorldRadioDayhttps://t.co/aIyDEZEPco — Gabrielle Cummins (@GabmCummins) February 13, 2021

It's #WorldRadioDay!!! I love my radio!!! Big shouts to all the passionate colleagues and friends and heroes making kick-ass radio. Power on!! pic.twitter.com/11v8yySLqY — Ray Wingnut (@WingNutGalway) February 13, 2021

Today is #WorldRadioDay! Lucky to have a job I love in @beat102103 (& @wlrfm) with people I love! — Kolyn Ryan-Byrne 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@KolynByrne) February 13, 2021

World radio day today, a medium that has fascinated me since I was a child from my for radio show at 16 on ARD 257 MW ,it still holds a special place in my life, I talk radio and other stuff from 11.30 on @nearfm some good music too #radioday — David Daly (@DaveDalyFM) February 13, 2021

Wishing all our amazing Radio friends a very happy #WorldRadioDay 2021. We are very biased as we work with so many stations on the @imroradioawards but radio rocks! pic.twitter.com/7Jidb1hZGh — Kathryn MASONRYdotie (@MASONRYdotie) February 13, 2021