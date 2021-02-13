Broadcasters celebrate 10th World Radio Day

By admin

Broadcasters and radio supporters have been marking World Radio Day with messages on-air and on social media.

Organiser of the initiative, UNESCO, is calling on radio stations to celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary and the more than 110 years of radio.

Radio stations can download and play a special 30 second ad here and play it during the day.

Colm Markey MEP tweeted: “On #WorldRadioDay it’s important to acknowledge the vital role local radio has played during the #COVID19ireland pandemic, keeping communities across Ireland up to date on the latest developments. Keep up the good work!”

Hard Shoulder presenter has posted a video telling the story of how he started working in radio.

And more messages of support for World Radio Day 2021 can be heard on radio stations across the country.

World Radio Day was proclaimed in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO, and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day, February 13 became World Radio Day (WRD).

This year’s theme, New World, New Radio, recalls how this medium is part of humanity’s history by following the various developments in our society and adapting its services. As the world changes, so does radio. Thus, during the Covid 19 pandemic, radio made it possible, for example, to ensure continuity of learning, to fight against misinformation.

At the global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium. This unique ability to reach out the widest audience means radio can shape a society’s experience of diversity, stand as an arena for all voices to speak out, be represented and heard.



If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news from Ireland and the UK each weekday afternoon direct to your inbox. Just add your details below for "24 Hours in Radio - UK and Ireland":



Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Beat 102-103 finds the ultimate smarty pants

Just Eat sponsors urbanmedia’s Tellybox podcast

Applications now welcome for special BAI funding

Entries welcome for 2021 New York Radio Awards

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.