Wisebuddah updates jingles and themes for 98FM

There’s a new sound on 98FM thanks to an updated jingle package from Wisebuddah in London.

The new sound is an evolution of the 2018 branding and reflects recent developments in the station’s format and playlist to incorporate more of the biggest hits through a number of years, along with today’s best music.





The package includes a brand-new Top of Hour, fresh Show openers for Dublin Talks and 98FM’s Big Breakfast, and a new News theme, along with a selection of IDs taken from Wisebuddah’s Antenne Bayern 2020 package.



The current 98FM sonic logo/trigger is retained and is designed to adapt to any musical style, key and tempo to fit any song intro, bed or promo.



Pat Gill, Imaging Director at 98FM, said: “We’re really excited to get this package on-air. We wanted to build on the elements of our existing sound and I think we’ve created something really fresh. It has been great fun to work with the Wisebuddah team again to strengthen the 98FM brand in Dublin.”



Wisebuddah’s Business Relations Manager, Dom Scott, added: “It’s been great working with 98FM again on this new package, Pat is an Imaging Director at the top of his game who knows what he wants creatively and you can hear the results in our latest collaboration.

Adapting a well-known station sound to accommodate a shift in format can be a tough brief so congratulations to Pat and the creative team for pulling it off!”

Have a listen to a montage below or go here.