DAB digital radio broadcasting ends in Ireland

Today marks the end of DAB digital radio transmissions in Ireland as RTÉ switches off its services on the platform.

The broadcaster originally announced in 2019 it would also shut down the stations using DAB as their main outlet, but made a U-turn earlier this month.

Now, RTÉ Gold, RTÉ 2XM, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, RTÉ Pulse, and RTÉjr Radio continue online only, offering hope that they may one day return to DAB.

So it would seem the DAB service has indeed been closed. Thanks to all who have listened to us on DAB over the years 😘 we really hope you can continue to listen to us online on any computer or smart device (phone, tablet, speaker or internet radio) or on your TV 💛 https://t.co/7a2rHyn21K — RTE Gold (@RTEGold) March 31, 2021

DAB in Ireland falls silent. pic.twitter.com/tsYFJDRpgq — BRIAN GREENE (@BrianGreene) March 31, 2021

RTÉ says its decision to cease DAB transmission was driven by three main factors – the fact that DAB was the least utilised platform in Ireland; that RTÉ is the only Irish broadcaster on the DAB system, and cost avoidance.

A report commissioned by the broadcaster found that just 0.5% of adults in Ireland listen to radio via DAB while 77% of adults in Ireland listen on FM.

Commercial and pirate services using the platform, along with a few trials, have also ended in recent years with no word from the Government regarding any plans to switch to digital broadcasting in Ireland.

I think we have our answer @BrianGreene. Audio ended at 11am on the button. EPG still active until around 11.04am when message changed to ‘This service is closed.’ Appeared. pic.twitter.com/yA6HJnRTo9 — Ralph McGarry (@RalphMcGarry) March 31, 2021