RTÉ digital radio services to continue online

RTÉ is ending transmissions on DAB digital radio at the end of March, but its DAB-only services will now continue online.

Previously, the broadcaster announced it would end DAB transmissions and close RTÉ Gold, RTÉ 2XM, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, RTÉ Pulse, and RTÉjr Radio.

But in a U-turn, these stations will survive due to feedback from listeners.

RTÉ says its decision to cease DAB transmission was driven by three main factors – the fact that DAB was the least utilised platform in Ireland; that RTÉ is the only Irish broadcaster on the DAB system, and cost avoidance.

The national DAB multiplexes will cease to carry any radio stations from 31st March, putting an end to national digital radio in the country.

A report commissioned by the broadcaster found that just 0.5% of adults in Ireland listen to radio via DAB while 77% of adults in Ireland listen on FM.