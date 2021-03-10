Silence from Classic Hits and Nova amid scheduling changes backlash

Ireland’s Classic Hits has announced a swap in breakfast line-ups with sister station Radio Nova.

From April 1st, PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe will take over breakfast on Nova, while Colm Hayes and Lucy Kennedy will move to Classic Hits. Colm has also recently taken over as Content Director of Classic Hits.

The scheduling changes have incited backlash towards Classic Hits. Listeners have shared their outrage at the decision online, posting that they will no longer be tuning into the station.

I mean, This is all I listen to and I love the voice of PJ and Jim, for this to go for me. I'm so sad. RIP CLASSIC HITS 4FM — Patrick Walsh (@lowfareTweets) March 8, 2021

Classic hits will lose an awful of loyal listeners. Bad decision by management. — Linda Davy (@LindaDavy9) March 8, 2021

Classic hits breakfast show won’t be the same without the lads. Ye need to keep them there as they are the medicine that the whole country need. Everyone loves waking up to Pj & Jim. — james boylan (@boylanjp1) March 9, 2021

The announcement was originally teased across both stations social media accounts on Saturday, March 5th.

Both shows announced the change on-air on March 8th. Classic Hits also posted a video of PJ and Jim making the announcement on Facebook but it has since been removed.

Only one post acknowledging the change from both stations remains online. This comes in the form of Classic Hits retweeting producer Mike Hogan who has said he will remain as the station’s breakfast show producer.

So @pjgallagher & @JimMcCabeFM are heading to Radio Nova & will start on April 1st. I’ll be staying with @ClassicHitsRdio to produce the brand new breakfast show. It’s bittersweet. I’ll miss the lads after 5 years of brilliant craic but also very excited for a new challenge! — Mike Hogan (@mikehoganmedia) March 8, 2021

Speaking on-air about the move, PJ Gallagher said, “We’ve had such a great time here at Classic Hits. It’s been six and a half years of coming in, having fun, winning awards and hanging out with [Jim]”

The pair urged their listeners to follow them to Nova using the station app and smart speaker devices at home.

“I love the music in Classic Hits,” Lucy Kennedy said on Nova. “We have loved Radio Nova, and personally what I’ve loved more than the music is the listeners… We’ve had a laugh.”

Both shows will finish with their current stations this week and recommence on their new stations from April 1st.

In an attempt to confirm if the move is still going ahead, RadioToday has contacted Classic Hits and Nova’s owner Bay Broadcasting for an up-to-date statement and will update this story if a response is received.