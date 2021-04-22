Helen Shaw joins NYF’s Radio Awards board

New York Festivals’s Radio Awards has appointed Athena Media’s Helen Shaw to its Radio Advisory Board.

Helen joins two other radio professionals from the USA in the move, Jennie Caltaldo and Carole Zimmer.

The Radio Awards receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe. The mission of the competition is to honor the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community.

Helen Shaw runs Athena Media, the digital and broadcast storytelling agency that creates podcasts and operates Podcasting Ireland.

She has worked as a news reporter with the Irish Times and worked as a current affairs producer with RTE, as editor of news and current affairs at BBC Northern Ireland before taking up the post as Head of RTE Radio.

Helen ran RTE Radio for five years, launching RTE Lyric fm and leading RTE’s digital transformation before taking a sabbatical at Harvard University.

“It’s an honour and pleasure to be invited to join the Radio Advisory Board of the New York Festivals, Helen says.

“As a programme maker, and a lover of audio storytelling, I know how important the New York Radio Festival is in celebrating the art of radio and audio podcasts.

“I’ve enjoyed both participating in the festival as an entrant, and being part of the Grand Jury, over the past ten years and I am looking forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the Festival and ensuring its relevance to both practitioners and listeners in the future.”

The 13-member Advisory Council, formed in 2010, is made up of content creators and thought-leaders within the radio industry. They generously provide NYF’s Radio Awards competition with ongoing knowledge of emerging trends and critical industry insights.

The deadline to enter the 2021 Radio Awards competition is May 20, 2021. To enter please visit here.