Today FM asks Whose Show Is It Anyway

Today FM is introducing a new show to its weekend line-up with ga different guest presenter each week.

‘Whose Show is it Anyway’ will give listeners the chance to hear a range of surprise guests every Sunday from 12-1PM.

From musicians to comedians and more, each week, Today FM will reveal a different celebrity guest who will take control of the station for one hour and present their very own show.

Kicking off the series, this Sunday, 25th April, will Irish musician Gavin James.

Speaking about joining the Today FM line-up this Sunday, Gavin said: “I’m delighted to be the first to present Today FM’s new ‘weekly show, ‘Whose Show Is It Anyway’. I’m really looking forward to sharing some of my favourite tunes! I can’t believe they allowed me to take over the station.”

While John Caddell, Series Producer and Assistant Programming Director at Today FM added; “’Whose Show Is It Anyway’ brings a unique opportunity for us to introduce some new voices to a national audience. Each week, we’ll surprise our listeners with fresh and entertaining voices from musicians, comedians, actors and more.

“We’re delighted to have Gavin James on to launch the show this weekend. His exceptional music taste and personality are the perfect combination for any Sunday afternoon.”

Today FM’s ‘Whose Show is it Anyway’ with Gavin James will air this Sunday 25th April at 12pm.