Steven Cooper and Kayte O’Malley for iRadio Breakfast

Steven Cooper is returning to iRadio on May 28th to host breakfast with Kayte O’Malley.

Steven was previously at iRadio between 2013 and 2016, and Kayte has been a regular on the weekend line-up on iRadio for the past two years and will be filling in for Oonagh O’Carroll who is off on maternity leave.

iRadio in The Morning with Cooper and Kayte kicks off Friday May 28th from 7 AM – 10 AM.

Steven said: “I’m so buzzed to be back at iRadio! The team here has always been family and the station has been a massive part of my life, so this feels like a real homecoming.”

iRadio’s CEO Mark Cunning added: “It’s been a horrible 14 months. As we look around us, we can see things are getting better. Things are getting better at iRadio too! We’ve made a few tweaks to our schedule across the last couple of months. The final part of the puzzle is launching our brand-new breakfast show.

“We all need more fun, spontaneity and craic and I know that’s exactly what our audience are going to get from iRadio in the Morning with Cooper & Kayte.”