End of the road for AA Roadwatch radio service

The AA is ceasing its Roadwatch travel news bulletins with immediate effect after serving the radio industry for over 30 years.

The company has announced the news today saying it’s time to move on and focus on growing other areas of the business.

The last bulletins will air tonight on radio stations across Ireland.

Don Brennan, managing director of AA Insurance said: “We know that many listeners will miss the traffic reports. Still, we feel that now is a good time to move on. We are conducting a consultation process with the AA Roadwatch staff that is commencing today about the future of the editorial content direction of the brand.

“We have decided to move away from this service and instead focus on growing other areas of our business. The raft of new GPS technologies and traffic information sources means a wealth of detail available to motorists from various sources. We will still offer travel information, route planners, emergency advice, and reporting via our AA Ireland website and AA App.

“We will focus our efforts on other areas of motoring advice and editorial to add a richer experience to our existing and future customers and members and become the primary source for motoring information with several new multimedia-rich features set to be added in the Autumn.”