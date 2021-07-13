Second Captains Saturday returns to RTÉ Radio 1 this Saturday with a diverse line-up of guests.

The show welcomes interviewees from different walks of life to explain how sport has impacted them, good and bad.

They’ll hear of touching, funny, and embarrassing sporting experiences before the show’s main feature ‘This Sporting Life’ bestows that most prestigious of titles – The Greatest Non-Sportsperson Sportsperson.

Mark Horgan of Second Captains Saturday said; “Broadcasting to the national audience on Saturdays during the summer is always great fun and such a privilege. We’re delighted to return to RTÉ Radio 1 and look forward to crowning the Greatest Non-Sportsperson Sportsperson of 2021.

“Who could forget our illustrious list of previous winners, which includes Gabby Logan, Dorothy Cross, Aisling Bea, and Peter Hain? Ok so everyone has forgotten, including the previous winners themselves, but still…it’s great to be back.”

👩‍🍳🧑‍🍳👨‍🍳Chef Early & his team are about to serve up a v tasty football podcast but while you wait, here's a newsflash⚡️ We're delighted to announce that our summer show 'Second Captains Saturday' is back for its 5th series this weekend on @RTERadio1 📻 Join us @ 1pm on Saturday❤️ pic.twitter.com/XDaA2idjcL — Second Captains (@SecondCaptains) July 12, 2021

In other news, Reignite returns for a new, 5-part series on Saturday mornings between 10 – 11am on RTÉ Radio 1 from 31 July.

The series will provide a mix of inspirational stories and practical advice to listeners dealing with change in their professional and personal lives, whether it’s a career transition, re-starting a business, returning to education, or embarking on a new venture.

The show – which last year featured leaders like Arianna Huffington, Jamie Heaslip, Margaret Heffernan, Tara Mohr, Amy Webb, Norah Casey, David Allen, Sarah Ellis and Gina Miller – will once again bring together a cast of renowned authors, coaches, business people and experts to provide weekly, information-rich insights.

Topics for 2021 will include: Dealing with burnout after multiple lockdowns, anxiety about returning to the workplace, the impact of Covid-19 on women, young workers, minority ethnic communities, people with disabilities, and Travellers and building resilience as we continue to deal with ambiguity.

Whilst the Documentary On One unit has been working on podcast series throughout the early part of 2021, it has now returned to air on RTÉ Radio 1 with its 2021 season of one-off documentaries.

This season includes a wide variety of national and international stories, including an investigation into an historic multiple homicide in North Dublin – of a time when an Irish Rugby tour divided the nation as the world grappled with apartheid – of a missing millionaire which still holds mystery in the Northwest of Ireland and a follow up with Felix, the recipient of the world’s first double arm transplant.

Documentary On One will initially air Sunday’s at 6pm (July 11th – 29th (8 weeks), reverting to its previous slot of Saturday’s at 2pm (from September 4th – October 9th)

And Sunday mornings at 10am sees the return of The Collins Collection, presented by Ronan Collins. Mundy begins this summer series recalling his career ups and downs having had hit sensations July and Mexico and still being dropped by his label.

Other guests throughout the month of August include Freddie White who introduced some great songwriters to Irish audiences in a career spanning 50 years; back home in Ireland he shares his stories with Ronan and is in as good a voice as ever.