98FM hires radio presenter Suzanne Kane for mid-mornings

Former Classic Hits 4FM and FM104 presenter Suzanne Kane is joining 98FM as its new mid-morning show host.

Suzanne Kane on 98FM promises 90s and noughties dance and RnB anthems and content from comedy and parenting to the best places to eat in Dublin.

Listeners can also expect regular features on health, wellbeing and what to watch or stream tonight.

Comedian and rising social media star Emma Doran will also feature on the show every Thursday with a new sketch.

Michael Brett, 98FM Content Director said: “We’re delighted to welcome Suzanne to 98FM. Whether you’re listening in the office or at home after the school run, I know Suzanne’s energy and fun personality will be a hit.

“We have a really exciting show planned along with the biggest 98FM anthems to keep Dublin moving.”

Commenting on her new show, Suzanne Kane said: “I’m really excited to be joining a brilliant line up on 98FM.

“A decade or two ago, my first “real” radio job was on the 98FM street team. I always aspired to be part of the on-air team. So it feels like I’ve definitely come full circle”

Suzanne Kane on 98FM will air weekdays, 10am-1pm from Monday, 6th September.