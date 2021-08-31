Shortlist for IMRO Radio Awards 2021 revealed

The IMRO Radio Awards 2021 shortlist has been revealed.

See the full list here or scroll down.

This year, 703 entries were judged across one week over Zoom. As this will mark twenty-one years of the awards running, organisers had called on stations to submit their biggest number of entries this year to celebrate.

The awards ceremony will take place on October 1st, 2021. It will be held virtually with Dermot Whelan hosting for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the shortlist and 21 st birthday year, Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards committee Chris Doyle said “The amazing number of entries shows how important the IMRO Radio Awards are to the industry. With uncertainty around physical events, the awards will be virtual again this year, but it promises to be an excellent show as always.”

Celene Craig, Deputy Chief Executive of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland commented “The annual IMRO Awards continues to showcase the breadth of talent and creativity in Ireland’s radio sector. Radio continues to play a crucial role in keeping audiences informed and entertained, especially in these challenging times, and the prestigious IMRO Awards recognises the dedication of station personnel in the production of high quality and diverse radio content.”

Category Station
A1
General Music Programme
98FM’s The Fix with Ciarán O’Connor 98FM
Dermot and Dave Today FM
Fergal D’arcy on Today FM Today FM
iRadio in the Afternoon with Dave and Fionnuala iRadio
The Zoo Crew with Jaz and Laura SPIN1038
A2
Specialist Music Programme 
Blas Ceoil BBC Radio Ulster
Indie Disco with Clowd SPIN1038
Simply Folk RTÉ Radio 1
The Lyric Concert with Paul Herriott – Remembering JohnLennon RTÉ lyric fm
The Tom Dunne Show Newstalk
A3
Breakfast Programme
98FM’s Big Breakfast with Rebecca and Brendan 98FM
FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock FM104
Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan SPIN1038
KC and Ross in the Morning Cork’s 96FM
The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM
A4
Music Special/Music Event
iRadio’s Marty Mone Court iRadio
Mise Freisin’ RTÉ Radio 1
RTÉ Choice Music Prize with Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2FM
Sunday with Miriam – Christy Moore Special RTÉ Radio 1
The Singer and the Song Ireland’s Classic Hits
A5
Irish Music Programme or Initiative
2FM Rising with Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2FM
ATL Introducing BBC Radio Ulster
Irish Beats Beat 102-103
SPIN ALT with Ray Wingnut SPIN South West
Where Music Matters BBC Radio Ulster
B1
News Story/News Event
Abandoned Ireland’s Eating Disorder Sufferers Newstalk
Double Blow for Cork Traders Cork’s 96FM
Section 252 An Unspeakable Pain Newstalk
Stephen Nolan Show BBC Radio Ulster
Trouble at the Interface BBC Radio Ulster
B2
News Programme – Full Service
John Hume – The Funeral of the Ireland’s Greatest Q Radio
Morning Ireland: Cyber Attack RTÉ Radio 1
The News at One RTÉ Radio 1
The Resignation of Arlene Foster Evening Extra BBC Radio Ulster
This Week RTÉ Radio 1
B3
News Programme – Local/Regional
Extended News Bulletin Cork’s 96FM
John Hume – The Funeral of the Ireland’s Greatest Q Radio
News 30 Shannonside FM
The Breakfast Show BBC Radio Foyle
WLR News at 1 WLR FM
B4
Current Affairs Programme – Full Service
Drivetime RTÉ Radio 1
Newstalk Breakfast Newstalk
On the Record Newstalk
The Hard Shoulder Newstalk
The Pat Kenny Show Newstalk
B5
Current Affairs Programme – Local/Regional
Death of a Hero Shannonside Northern Sound
Deise Today WLR FM
Let’s Talk – ‘In the Line of Duty’ Shannonside FM
The Travelling Community – A Call for Change South East Radio
Tipp Today Tipp FM
B6
Sports Story
Carrick to the Champs-Élysées WLR FM
Giles at 80 A Celebration Newstalk
Jack Charlton Player, Manager and Grandad RTÉ Radio 1
The Gordon Elliott Scandal Newstalk
The Split Season 98FM
B7
Sports Programme – Full Service
Joey Dunlop – King of the Road RTÉ Radio 1
Off The Ball Newstalk
Pumped Up Kicks Celebrating the life of Jack Charlton Today FM
Rachael’s Day RTÉ Radio 1
Sportsound Extra Time BBC Radio Ulster
B8
Sports Programme – Local/Regional
740 and Counting: Collette O’Hagan, Marathon Woman LMFM
Dublin’s Talking Sport Sunshine 106.8
Running For Our Lives Ocean FM
The Covid Cup 2020 Championship Shannonside Northern Sound
The Passing of Jerry Kiernan Radio Kerry
C1
Documentary
All About Autism iRadio
Assume Nothing: Did the Right Man Hang? BBC Radio Ulster
Documentary on One: A Very Irish Coup RTÉ Radio 1
Documentary on One: The Grief of a Nation RTÉ Radio 1
My Name is Joe McDonnell Ocean FM
C2
Music, Arts & Culture Documentary
Between Worlds – Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin Clare FM
By the Lakes of Ponchartrain RTÉ Radio 1
COW Red Hare Media for RTÉ Radio1 Extra
Evil Literature and Censorship by Regan Hutchins Newstalk
The Music Biz RTÉ 2FM
C3
Short Feature
Big Breakfast Little Stories WLR FM
CountryWide Farm Diary from Hannah Quinn Mulligan RTÉ Radio 1
Henry’s Scamdemic Newstalk
The Midlands 103 Vault Midlands 103
The Power of a Phone Call Radio Kerry
C4
Magazine Programme
Alive and Kicking with Clare McKenna Newstalk
iRadio’s The Hub iRadio
Moncrieff Newstalk
The John Toal Show BBC Radio Ulster
The Ray D’Arcy Show RTÉ Radio 1
C5
Drama
98FM’s Aladdin Panto 98FM
Belong by Daithí McMahon and Fred O’Connor Newstalk
Drama On One: Quicksand by Elizabeth Moynihan RTÉ Radio 1
The Emperor’s New Duds RTÉjr Radio
The Fabulous Doctor Singer Newstalk
C6
Specialist Speech Programme
Like Family RTÉ Radio 1
SPIN Ar Scoil SPIN South West
The History Fix KCLR
The Long and the Short of it BBC Radio Ulster
The Poetry Programme: Poems in a Pandemic RTÉ Radio 1
C7
Craoltoireacht le Gaeilge
Barrscéalta RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta
Blas BBC Radio Uladh
Muintir na nDéise WLR FM
Pop Raidió SPIN1038
Splanc Newstalk
C8
Interactive Speech Programme
Liveline: Breaking the Menopause Taboo RTÉ Radio 1
My Son Jason Irelands Mental Health Cork’s RedFM
Room104 FM104
Stephen Nolan Show BBC Radio Ulster
The Opinion Line Cork’s 96FM
D1
Community/Social Action
40 Days and Nights for Slav LMFM
Brian Maher’s 24-Hour Runathon 98FM
Darkness Into Light 2021 FM104
Moyross The Forgotten Part of Limerick Newstalk
Stand Up Awareness Week RTÉ 2FM
D2
On-Air Competition/Promotion
FM104’s Guess Who’s at The Bar FM104
Gotta Get It Wrong with Graham and Nathan SPIN1038
SPIN’s €5k Phone Call SPIN1038
SPIN’s Beat The Bomb SPIN1038 and SPIN South West
Waffle The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM
D3
Station Imaging
98FM 98FM
FM104 FM104
iRadio iRadio
SPIN1038 SPIN1038
Today FM Today FM
D4
Entertainment Inserts
Dermot and Dave Today FM
FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock FM104
Fully Charged – Challenge Graham SPIN1038
Gift Grub The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM
iRadio’s Blender Bingo iRadio
D5
Digital & Social Innovation
#StopTheShame Campaign Galway Bay FM
iRadio’s TikTok Mic Drop iRadio
Mollie and Ollie’s Funday Quiz Galway Bay FM
Shine Festival 2021 U105
Speak Up On Racism SPIN1038
D6
Radio Station Podcast of the Year
Ecolution RTÉ
GunPlot RTÉ
Grief Encounters Q102
Show me the Science – Newstalk Newstalk
Year 21 – The Yard BBC Radio Ulster
E1
Music & Entertainment Presenter of the Year
Dermot Whelan Today FM
Jim-Jim Nugent FM104
Rachael Ryan 98FM
Ray Foley Cork’s RedFM
Sinead Brassil LMFM
E2
Radio DJ of the Year
Barry Dunne 98FM
Brian McEvoy iRadio
Lorraine Murphy Cork’s 96FM
Marty Guilfoyle SPIN1038
Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2FM
E3
Specialist Music Broadcaster of the Year
Ann Marie Kelly Midlands 103
Claire Beck Today FM
Ralph McLean BBC Radio Ulster
Stephen Keogh Tipp FM
Stuart Banford Downtown Country
E4
News Broadcaster of the Year
Anna Curran BBC Radio Foyle
Carole Coleman RTÉ Radio 1
Fionnuala Corbett iRadio
Justin McCarthy RTÉ Radio 1
Niall Colbert Today FM
E5
News Reporter of the Year
Aoife Kearns WLR FM
Brian O’Connell RTÉ Radio 1
John Cooke RTÉ Radio 1
Sarah McKinley Downtown Radio/Cool FM
Sasha Wylie Downtown Radio/Cool FM
E6
Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service
Eoin Sheahan Newstalk
Joe Molloy Newstalk
Marie Crowe RTÉ 2FM
Michael McNamee BBC Radio Ulster
Nathan Murphy Newstalk
E7
Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Local/Regional
Eric White BBC Radio Foyle
Sean Mc Caffrey Shannonside Northern Sound
Dave Hooper Shannonside Northern Sound
Luke Liddy Live 95
Ruairí O’Hagan Cork’s RedFM
E8
Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service
Ciara Kelly Newstalk
Damien O’Reilly RTÉ Radio 1
Matt Cooper Today FM
Pat Kenny Newstalk
Stephen Nolan BBC Radio Ulster
E9
Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Local/Regional
Damien Tiernan WLR FM
Mark Patterson BBC Radio Foyle
Niall Delaney Ocean FM
Sally-Ann Barrett Galway Bay FM
Sheila Naughton Shannonside Northern Sound
E10
The Gay Byrne Award – Newcomer of the Year Award
Cillian Doyle Beat 102-103
Emily Brew Radio Nova
Jordan Humphries Q Radio
Sarah Madden Newstalk
Tara McCormack Midlands 103
F1
Radio Moment of the Year
Drivetime Sarah McInerney – Eoghan Harris interview RTÉ Radio 1
Katie Taylor surprises a fan FM104
Lynsey Bennett on The Hard Shoulder Newstalk
Response to the murder of Sarah Everard BBC Radio Ulster
Saved by an angel LMFM

 



