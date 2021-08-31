Shortlist for IMRO Radio Awards 2021 revealed

The IMRO Radio Awards 2021 shortlist has been revealed.



This year, 703 entries were judged across one week over Zoom. As this will mark twenty-one years of the awards running, organisers had called on stations to submit their biggest number of entries this year to celebrate.

The awards ceremony will take place on October 1st, 2021. It will be held virtually with Dermot Whelan hosting for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the shortlist and 21 st birthday year, Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards committee Chris Doyle said “The amazing number of entries shows how important the IMRO Radio Awards are to the industry. With uncertainty around physical events, the awards will be virtual again this year, but it promises to be an excellent show as always.”

Celene Craig, Deputy Chief Executive of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland commented “The annual IMRO Awards continues to showcase the breadth of talent and creativity in Ireland’s radio sector. Radio continues to play a crucial role in keeping audiences informed and entertained, especially in these challenging times, and the prestigious IMRO Awards recognises the dedication of station personnel in the production of high quality and diverse radio content.”

Category Station A1 General Music Programme 98FM’s The Fix with Ciarán O’Connor 98FM Dermot and Dave Today FM Fergal D’arcy on Today FM Today FM iRadio in the Afternoon with Dave and Fionnuala iRadio The Zoo Crew with Jaz and Laura SPIN1038 A2 Specialist Music Programme Blas Ceoil BBC Radio Ulster Indie Disco with Clowd SPIN1038 Simply Folk RTÉ Radio 1 The Lyric Concert with Paul Herriott – Remembering John Lennon RTÉ lyric fm The Tom Dunne Show Newstalk A3 Breakfast Programme 98FM’s Big Breakfast with Rebecca and Brendan 98FM FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock FM104 Fully Charged with Graham and Nathan SPIN1038 KC and Ross in the Morning Cork’s 96FM The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM A4 Music Special/Music Event iRadio’s Marty Mone Court iRadio Mise Freisin’ RTÉ Radio 1 RTÉ Choice Music Prize with Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2FM Sunday with Miriam – Christy Moore Special RTÉ Radio 1 The Singer and the Song Ireland’s Classic Hits A5 Irish Music Programme or Initiative 2FM Rising with Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2FM ATL Introducing BBC Radio Ulster Irish Beats Beat 102-103 SPIN ALT with Ray Wingnut SPIN South West Where Music Matters BBC Radio Ulster B1 News Story/News Event Abandoned – Ireland’s Eating Disorder Sufferers Newstalk Double Blow for Cork Traders Cork’s 96FM Section 252 – An Unspeakable Pain Newstalk Stephen Nolan Show BBC Radio Ulster Trouble at the Interface BBC Radio Ulster B2 News Programme – Full Service John Hume – The Funeral of the Ireland’s Greatest Q Radio Morning Ireland: Cyber Attack RTÉ Radio 1 The News at One RTÉ Radio 1 The Resignation of Arlene Foster – Evening Extra BBC Radio Ulster This Week RTÉ Radio 1 B3 News Programme – Local/Regional Extended News Bulletin Cork’s 96FM John Hume – The Funeral of the Ireland’s Greatest Q Radio News 30 Shannonside FM The Breakfast Show BBC Radio Foyle WLR News at 1 WLR FM B4 Current Affairs Programme – Full Service Drivetime RTÉ Radio 1 Newstalk Breakfast Newstalk On the Record Newstalk The Hard Shoulder Newstalk The Pat Kenny Show Newstalk B5 Current Affairs Programme – Local/Regional Death of a Hero Shannonside Northern Sound Deise Today WLR FM Let’s Talk – ‘In the Line of Duty’ Shannonside FM The Travelling Community – A Call for Change South East Radio Tipp Today Tipp FM B6 Sports Story Carrick to the Champs-Élysées WLR FM Giles at 80 – A Celebration Newstalk Jack Charlton – Player, Manager and Grandad RTÉ Radio 1 The Gordon Elliott Scandal Newstalk The Split Season 98FM B7 Sports Programme – Full Service Joey Dunlop – King of the Road RTÉ Radio 1 Off The Ball Newstalk Pumped Up Kicks – Celebrating the life of Jack Charlton Today FM Rachael’s Day RTÉ Radio 1 Sportsound Extra Time BBC Radio Ulster B8 Sports Programme – Local/Regional 740 and Counting: Collette O’Hagan, Marathon Woman LMFM Dublin’s Talking Sport Sunshine 106.8 Running For Our Lives Ocean FM The Covid Cup 2020 Championship Shannonside Northern Sound The Passing of Jerry Kiernan Radio Kerry C1 Documentary All About Autism iRadio Assume Nothing: Did the Right Man Hang? BBC Radio Ulster Documentary on One: A Very Irish Coup RTÉ Radio 1 Documentary on One: The Grief of a Nation RTÉ Radio 1 My Name is Joe McDonnell Ocean FM All About Autism iRadio C2 Music, Arts & Culture Documentary Between Worlds – Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin Clare FM By the Lakes of Ponchartrain RTÉ Radio 1 COW Red Hare Media for RTÉ Radio1 Extra Evil Literature and Censorship by Regan Hutchins Newstalk The Music Biz RTÉ 2FM C3 Short Feature Big Breakfast Little Stories WLR FM CountryWide – Farm Diary from Hannah Quinn Mulligan RTÉ Radio 1 Henry’s Scamdemic Newstalk The Midlands 103 Vault Midlands 103 The Power of a Phone Call Radio Kerry C4 Magazine Programme Alive and Kicking with Clare McKenna Newstalk iRadio’s The Hub iRadio Moncrieff Newstalk The John Toal Show BBC Radio Ulster The Ray D’Arcy Show RTÉ Radio 1 C5 Drama 98FM’s Aladdin Panto 98FM Belong by Daithí McMahon and Fred O’Connor Newstalk Drama On One: Quicksand by Elizabeth Moynihan RTÉ Radio 1 The Emperor’s New Duds RTÉjr Radio The Fabulous Doctor Singer Newstalk C6 Specialist Speech Programme Like Family RTÉ Radio 1 SPIN Ar Scoil SPIN South West The History Fix KCLR The Long and the Short of it BBC Radio Ulster The Poetry Programme: Poems in a Pandemic RTÉ Radio 1 C7 Craoltoireacht le Gaeilge Barrscéalta RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta RTÉ Raidió Na Gaeltachta Blas BBC Radio Uladh Muintir na nDéise WLR FM Pop Raidió SPIN1038 Splanc Newstalk C8 Interactive Speech Programme Liveline: Breaking the Menopause Taboo RTÉ Radio 1 My Son Jason – Irelands Mental Health Cork’s RedFM Room104 FM104 Stephen Nolan Show BBC Radio Ulster The Opinion Line Cork’s 96FM D1 Community/Social Action 40 Days and Nights for Slav LMFM Brian Maher’s 24-Hour Runathon 98FM Darkness Into Light 2021 FM104 Moyross – The Forgotten Part of Limerick Newstalk Stand Up Awareness Week RTÉ 2FM D2 On-Air Competition/Promotion FM104’s Guess Who’s at The Bar FM104 Gotta Get It Wrong with Graham and Nathan SPIN1038 SPIN’s €5k Phone Call SPIN1038 SPIN’s Beat The Bomb SPIN1038 and SPIN South West Waffle – The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM D3 Station Imaging 98FM 98FM FM104 FM104 iRadio iRadio SPIN1038 SPIN1038 Today FM Today FM D4 Entertainment Inserts Dermot and Dave Today FM FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock FM104 Fully Charged – Challenge Graham SPIN1038 Gift Grub – The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show Today FM iRadio’s Blender Bingo iRadio D5 Digital & Social Innovation #StopTheShame Campaign Galway Bay FM iRadio’s TikTok Mic Drop iRadio Mollie and Ollie’s Funday Quiz Galway Bay FM Shine Festival 2021 U105 Speak Up On Racism SPIN1038 D6 Radio Station Podcast of the Year Ecolution RTÉ GunPlot RTÉ Grief Encounters Q102 Show me the Science – Newstalk Newstalk Year 21 – The Yard BBC Radio Ulster E1 Music & Entertainment Presenter of the Year Dermot Whelan Today FM Jim-Jim Nugent FM104 Rachael Ryan 98FM Ray Foley Cork’s RedFM Sinead Brassil LMFM E2 Radio DJ of the Year Barry Dunne 98FM Brian McEvoy iRadio Lorraine Murphy Cork’s 96FM Marty Guilfoyle SPIN1038 Tracy Clifford RTÉ 2FM E3 Specialist Music Broadcaster of the Year Ann Marie Kelly Midlands 103 Claire Beck Today FM Ralph McLean BBC Radio Ulster Stephen Keogh Tipp FM Stuart Banford Downtown Country E4 News Broadcaster of the Year Anna Curran BBC Radio Foyle Carole Coleman RTÉ Radio 1 Fionnuala Corbett iRadio Justin McCarthy RTÉ Radio 1 Niall Colbert Today FM E5 News Reporter of the Year Aoife Kearns WLR FM Brian O’Connell RTÉ Radio 1 John Cooke RTÉ Radio 1 Sarah McKinley Downtown Radio/Cool FM Sasha Wylie Downtown Radio/Cool FM E6 Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service Eoin Sheahan Newstalk Joe Molloy Newstalk Marie Crowe RTÉ 2FM Michael McNamee BBC Radio Ulster Nathan Murphy Newstalk E7 Sports Broadcaster of the Year – Local/Regional Eric White BBC Radio Foyle Sean Mc Caffrey Shannonside Northern Sound Dave Hooper Shannonside Northern Sound Luke Liddy Live 95 Ruairí O’Hagan Cork’s RedFM E8 Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Full Service Ciara Kelly Newstalk Damien O’Reilly RTÉ Radio 1 Matt Cooper Today FM Pat Kenny Newstalk Stephen Nolan BBC Radio Ulster E9 Speech Broadcaster of the Year – Local/Regional Damien Tiernan WLR FM Mark Patterson BBC Radio Foyle Niall Delaney Ocean FM Sally-Ann Barrett Galway Bay FM Sheila Naughton Shannonside Northern Sound E10 The Gay Byrne Award – Newcomer of the Year Award Cillian Doyle Beat 102-103 Emily Brew Radio Nova Jordan Humphries Q Radio Sarah Madden Newstalk Tara McCormack Midlands 103 Cillian Doyle Beat 102-103 F1 Radio Moment of the Year Drivetime – Sarah McInerney – Eoghan Harris interview RTÉ Radio 1 Katie Taylor surprises a fan FM104 Lynsey Bennett on The Hard Shoulder Newstalk Response to the murder of Sarah Everard BBC Radio Ulster Saved by an angel LMFM