Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme candidates announced

The BAI, in partnership with Learning Waves, has announced the ten successful candidates for the 2021 Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme.

The current internship scheme builds on the success of the 2019 inaugural programme, with a twofold increase in the number of graduate placements on offer.

Under the 2021 programme, ten graduates will receive mentorship, hands-on training, as well as development and content creation opportunities while working in one of the country’s independent radio stations.

The paid internship initiative is jointly funded by the BAI and Learning Waves Skillnet and is supported by Newstalk, Shannonside, Radio Kerry, Ocean FM, Galway Bay FM, South East Radio, LMFM, KCLR, Off the Ball and Cork’s Red FM.

The ten graduates taking part in the 2021 programme are:

Andrew Martin, Griffith College Dublin, who will be based in Off The Ball

Cailie Murphy, National University of Ireland Galway, who will be based in Radio Kerry

Ciaron Noble, Technological University Dublin, who will be based in South East Radio

Gary Feeney, University of Limerick, who will be based in Ocean FM

Nicky Anderson, University of Limerick, who will be based in Cork’s Red FM

Oisín McGovern, National University of Ireland Galway, who will be based in Galway Bay FM

Rebecca Daly, Technological University Dublin, who will be based in LMFM

Shannon Redmond, Institute of Technology Carlow, who will be based in KCLR

Tommy Stenson, Dublin City University, who will be based in Shannonside

Fiona Cooney, Griffith College Dublin who will be based in Newstalk

The programme is funded by the BAI’s Sectoral Learning and Development Innovation Scheme.

The Scheme offers support to the broadcasting sector and relevant industry networks to facilitate training and development initiatives that in turn help to enhance capacity in the industry.

Under the 2021 scheme, a total of €32,000 was awarded to Learning Waves to operate this year’s Journalism Graduate Programme.

Commenting, BAI Deputy Chief Executive Celene Craig said: “The BAI is delighted to once again support this cross-sectoral partnership which offers entry paths for journalism and media graduates into the broadcasting industry. The programme is of immense strategic importance to the sector in strengthening links between education providers and industry practitioners: an area of key importance to sectoral growth and skills development.

“The expansion of the programme this year to offer 10 internships reflects the success of the initiative, first operated by Learning Waves in 2019. The BAI would like to congratulate the successful students and stations and to wish all the 2021 participants the best of luck”.

Learning Waves Project Manager, Teresa Hanratty added: “Given the role that journalists have played in disseminating in reliable and trustworthy information during the pandemic, it was no surprise that we received over 100 applications for this programme.

“We are delighted to be able to offer ten graduates an internship across the Independent Radio sector where they will gain invaluable experience and insights into the role of the journalist in society. To support them on their journey, the graduates will undertake a comprehensive training programme which is supported by Learning Waves through funding from Skillnet Ireland.

“The 2021 programme builds on the pilot programme from 2019 and it offers graduates and stations with an innovative and tailored approach to the development of new talent for the Independent Radio sector. Learning Waves is hugely excited about this programme as it provides a novel approach to the recruitment, selection and development of young journalists for the sector.

“As the training provider for the sector, it is incumbent on Learning Waves to look for new talent for the sector and this programme, through the support of the BAI and Skillnet Ireland, provides a clear and sustainable pathway for this. The programme will have a significant impact on the graduates and the participating stations and will provide a pipeline of new talent for the industry. We wish the graduates and stations every success as the programme begins.”

The participating broadcasters and graduates were chosen following an application process that began in April 2021. A total of 15 broadcaster applications and 104 student applications were received. The student applicants were shortlisted and interviewed by a panel of representatives from the BAI, Learning Waves and an external expert.

The placements will commence from September 2021.