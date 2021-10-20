Classic Hits Radio to air Kim Wilde 80s Show on weekdays

Kim Wilde’s 80s Show is heading to Ireland via Classic Hits Radio from October 25th 2021.

The programme will air for one hour on weekdays, Monday to Thursday from 6pm and include live travel updates.

Commenting on the show, Kim Wilde said: “For as long as I can remember, I have always loved music – singing, playing, writing, listening – and I have always loved radio too. I am thrilled to be joining Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio to present the Kim Wilde 80s Show.”

Kevin Branigan, CEO, Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio: “We’re delighted to welcome Kim Wilde to Ireland’s Classic Hits!

“She’s an 80s icon and her success speaks for itself. Now she’ll bring the greatest hits of the 80s along with her stories and recollections, from London, to one of the largest commercial radio stations in Ireland, every evening at 6pm. We are thrilled to welcome Kim to our on-air line-up.”

Colm Hayes, Programme Director, Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio, said, ‘I am so excited Kim is joining Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio. I’m a huge fan of Kim’s and a huge fan of the 80s, it’s the perfect fit and I now have my partner for the Christmas Karaoke Party!’

The Kim Wilde 80s Show is an international radio programme made available to a number of radio stations across Europe.