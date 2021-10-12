Free Webinar: Nine ways to be a better radio presenter

There’s a free webinar taking place this week hosted by Nails Mahoney and Tracey Lee.

Together they will go through nine ways to be a better presenter via their training service, OnAirCoach.

The event is just 45 minutes long and starts at 7pm on Thursday 14th October.

Drop Nails or Tracey an email to register for free via info@onaircoach.net

OnAirCoach is also running a new 10-week winter radio skills programme.

Nails says: “It’s a high-intensity online series designed for radio people who want to radically stand out from a sea of competitors and attract listeners and employers.”