Newstalk launch new podcast series with Susan Bradley

Susan Bradley is to host a new weekly podcast for Newstalk, interviewing siblings of famous people and sports stars.

Susan will draw on her own experience as the sister of rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll’s to interview siblings of other well-known public figures.

The six-part series features the siblings of people from various walks of life. Interviewees include Jamie Duff, brother of Damien, Richie Kearney, brother of Rob and Dave and Steven O’Riordan, brother of Joanne.

The podcast will be released every Wednesday at 11am on Newstalk.com and on the Newstalk app. The first episode features Cecelia Shefflin, sister of Henry and is available now.

Newstalk’s Managing Editor, Patricia Monahan, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with Susan, on bringing this unique podcast to the market. Susan is uniquely placed to have these conversations and to give us all an insight into the family lives of some of our best loved personalities’.

Susan Bradley added: “To me, life is all about people, human connection and listening to what makes them tick. On the podcast, I loved listening to each guest’s life story and what it was like growing up with a sibling who has gone on to ace their field.

“Across the board, there have been some great laughs, as well as some really tough times – I’m so grateful to them for sharing their story.”

The full list of interviewees :

Cecilia Shefflin (sister of Henry Shefflin)

Richie Kearney (brother of Rob and Dave Kearney)

Brad Habbana (brother of Brian Habbana)

Jamie Duff (brother of Damie Duff)

Steven O’Riordan (brother of Joanne O’Riordan)

Edel O’Neill & Clare O’Neill, (sisters of Rory O’Neill AKA Pantibliss)