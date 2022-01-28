Jenny Greene moves from Drive Time to late nights at RTÉ 2FM

Jenny Greene is moving from Drive Time to take over the Sunday to Thursday 10pm slot on 2FM with a new show called The Greene Room whilst Laura Fox will take on weekend mornings from 9.

The Green Room sees Sunday’s episode being a chill-out show, while Monday to Thursday will feature a mix of new Irish music, including indie and alternative, plus exclusive interviews.

Jenny will also be performing with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra this coming summer in a range of concerts across the country.

No replacement on Drive Time has been announced as yet but Laura Fox will cover in the meantime.

Also just announced, Laura Fox becomes the new face of Saturday and Sunday mornings on 2FM from 9am.

Laura Fox at the Weekend will feature a mix of music, ticket giveaways, and all positive vibes. On Saturday listeners will have the chance to win big with competitions and Laura will be chatting with some of Ireland’s brightest people from music, fashion, beauty, and beyond.

On Sunday, listeners can enjoy The Sunday Service when Aifric O’Connell will update Laura and the nation on all the best celeb stories of the week.

Head of 2FM and Radio Strategy, Dan Healy said: “Stations like 2FM must continue to evolve with audience needs. We see an enormous opportunity for the station as more audiences listen to audio outside what was traditionally regarded as peak time radio.

“Therefore, the great Jenny Greene is bringing her household name and her passion for music to evening-time audiences. Jenny will be back out this summer with the wonderful RTÉ Concert Orchestra and with some other collaborations to follow! We are looking forward to working with Jenny over the coming years.

“Laura Fox will be filling in from 3pm to 6pm Monday to Friday until we reveal our new evening drive show which is almost ready to go. Laura is a wonderful new talent who has filled in all over the schedule, including for Jennifer Zamparelli.

“So, we are delighted to announce she has a permanent home on Saturday and Sundays from 9am. 2FM has been at the forefront of promoting new female talent and with Laura Fox, Emma Power and Aifric O’Connell this continues across the station.

“Change is continuously needed to meet audience needs and obviously we engage with our talent and their agents to outline where we believe the station should head. We are always grateful for the patience our presenters show as they wait for the agreed time when we are ready to communicate alterations to the schedule.”

Jenny Greene said: “Some personal news to share, today was my last day presenting Drive Time on RTÉ 2FM. I’ve been incredibly lucky to present on daytime radio for the last 7 years. Radio became a lifeline for us all over the last two years. At a time when we were all feeling very disconnected from friends & family, being able to connect with people and provide some light relief during a very dark time, has been both an honour and a privilege.

“I couldn’t have gotten through the last two years without you guys tuning in, texting, and being a huge part of the show, so thank you so much. I also want to give a huge thank you to my incredible producer Reg Looby, who has worked tirelessly, to keep the show upbeat & fun, making sure we provided a light escape from some very dark days. Big thank you also to our most reliable BCO Diarmuid O’Brien.

“I joined 2FM in 2007 as a specialist music DJ & I have been given the opportunity to return to my first love and passion, which has always been music. I will be presenting a brand-new music show Sunday – Thursday 10:00pm -12:00am called ‘The Greene Room’.

“If this pandemic has thought us anything, it is to do what makes you happy and music has always been that consistent thing that has brought me so much joy. The Electric Disco will continue as normal every Saturday and I’m really excited to be given this new and exciting opportunity to showcase many different genres of music that I love. The Greene Room is my new orchard, and I am so excited.”

Laura Fox said: “I moved from Galway six years ago knowing absolutely nobody but with a mission to make it onto 2FM. After years of working every odd job under the sun, rejection, and heartache it’s finally happened- I have my own show!!!!!

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to be able to play great music, meet new people and keep everyone company every weekend from 9am.”