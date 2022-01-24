RTÉ 2FM reveals its latest Rising list for 2022

The 2FM Rising list for 2022 has been revealed live on-air during The Tracy Clifford Show.

The list contains ten music acts tipped for success by the station. This year, the ten artists are: Lucy Blue, Sophie Doyle Ryder, Aby Coulibaly, Bklava, Efe, New Dad, Sprints, Cian DuCrot, Sello, Smoothboi Ezra.

Rising Week from 31 January to 4 February will see the ten chosen acts, which 2FM will champion during the year, promoted extensively across the station. It will also broadcast exclusive new music and interviews with these up and coming artists.

Director of Music 2FM Adam Fogarty said: “We’re really excited to announce our ten new 2FM Rising artists for 2022. The music team and I deliberated over the list for a number months – which shows just how strong Irish music is right now.”

“2FM Rising is a key initiative for all of us and our support of Irish music and artists is something we are incredibly enthusiastic and passionate about. We believe our Rising list for 2022 is a great example of how strong and diverse the Irish music scene is right now. We look forward to supporting our Rising acts and the many other great Irish acts across our platforms in 2022.”

2FM Rising is in association with IMRO and each of this years ten acts will also receive a €1,000 bursary (€10,000 in total) from the IMRO.

Keith Johnson, IMRO Director of Marketing & Membership said: “IMRO is delighted to continue its association with RTÉ 2FM Rising.

“It remains to be an incredibly challenging time for the music and wider artistic community and the RTÉ 2FM Rising initiative will provide an invaluable showcase and support platform for all of the participating acts throughout 2022.”