Good Times! Samantha Mumba joins new sound of 98FM

98FM has a new look and a new sound as singer Samantha Mumba joins the station to host a new Saturday night show.

Good Time Anthems with Samantha Mumbakicked off this weekend with Old Skool and contemporary Dance and R&B Anthems.

Thrilled to host her very own radio show, Samantha Mumba said: “I’m beyond excited to be joining the team at 98FM. As someone who grew up listening to the station and literally calling in with song requests so I could record them on my tape recorder this is a lovely full circle!”

With a refreshed brand identity and a new tagline of Dublin’s Good Times, 98FM has also introduced well known Dublin actor and playwright Emmet Kirwan to the airwaves as station voiceover.

Dublin’s Good Times will be reflected in the music played on 98FM. Listeners can expect to hear the very best Old Skool & Anthems from Dance, Hip Hop and R&B including classic anthems from Daft Punk, Eminem, Destiny’s Child and the Black Eyed Peas complimented by today’s best.

Across its weekday and weekend schedule, 98FM has welcomed some new faces and voices to its line-up: Leanne Hanafin who will present weekday evenings and Níamh Ní Chróinín and Andy Gleeson who join weekends on the station.

As well as landing a new Saturday show, Níamh will also host a revamped Totally Irish show on 98FM (Sundays 9-11pm) which will focus on playing the best Old Skool & Anthems made here in Ireland whilst introducing you to the freshest new Irish sounds and some classic live performances.

Karl Dawson can now be heard every Saturday and Sunday morning on 98FM waking up Dublin from 7-10am. Karl’s drag alter ego Dame Stuffy, made it through to the final of RTE’s Last Singer Standing recently and proved popular.

Commenting on this new position for 98FM, James Brownlow, Managing Editor, Music & Entertainment, Bauer Media Audio Ireland said: “With Dublin’s Good Times, 98FM is for a Dublin audience who, in the noughties, were out discovering life, having their first big relationships, holidays, responsibility free and just living their best life!

“As the country feels like it’s heading towards the Good Times again, we’re bringing a format to the market that is super focused on delivering nothing but Good Time anthems and experiences all day every day. There is nothing like 98FM in the Dublin market for audiences, I’m confident listeners are going to love how it makes you feel”