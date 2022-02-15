Rob Heffernan joins the breakfast team at Cork’s RedFM

World Champion racewalker and Olympic Bronze Medallist Rob Heffernan is joining Cork’s RedFM for breakfast.

The station says Rob will be on-air with breakfast show hosts Laura O’Mahony and Ciara Revins with the usual hit music and big prizes.

Speaking on the announcement, Rob said: “I’m delighted to join the team at Cork’s RedFM. This is a whole new challenge for me but as I’ve proven throughout my career I’m certainly up for a challenge. I can’t wait to get going.”

CEO of Cork’s RedFM, Diarmuid O’Leary said: “We are delighted to have signed Rob and look forward to him joining our winning team here at Cork’s RedFM.

“Rob’s infectious enthusiasm for Cork will shine through and I have no doubt that he, along with Laura and Ciara will dominate Cork’s breakfast radio landscape.”

Rob will take to the starting line for Breakfast on Cork’s RedFM on February 28th 2022 at 6am.