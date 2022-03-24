Digital and Creative Internships available abroad

Capacity Ireland currently has around 20 internships available abroad in the Creative Industries and Digital Marketing sectors.

They are taking place in locations such as Crete, Lisbon, Mariselle, and Seville, financed by Erasmus Plus.

The funding means that, not only do participants receive a monthly stipend, but they also have flights, transfers, travel insurance, accommodation, and bills paid for.

They also cover the cost of a language classes, as well as a qualification in either the Creative Industries or Digital Marketing as part of a three-month overseas work placement.

Georgina Heffernan, Capacity Ireland Project Manager told RadioToday: “Taking part in an Erasmus+ placement is a great way to gain experience in your field and give your CV a boost.

“You will also receive invaluable training opportunities and have the opportunity to live and work in another country – all expenses paid. It’s also an excellent way to develop practical skills ahead of your future career in a creative environment, while being supported by a team of Erasmus + professionals.”

In particular, the program explores the crossover between VET and the world of work and enterprise and is ideally suited to adult VET learners who already have some skills and qualifications but lack the experience and workplace skills to secure employment in their target job role.

The integration of work experience alongside the qualification is specifically designed to tackle the dilemma faced by many young people whereby their target job roles require experience but it is difficult to gain experience without first having a job.

The company has just started recruitment for its fully-funded Erasmus Plus placement in a range of European cities commencing April 24th 2022.

Students will learn the benefits of:

– Studying and working abroad.

– Gaining a global perspective from international experience.

– Developing their core skills and cultural dexterity.

– Access to Erasmus+ Online Linguistic Support will help students learn the language used at their workplace.

See more at capacityireland.ie/erasmus