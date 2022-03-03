tom hardy

Tributes paid to radio programmer and presenter Tom Hardy

Written by Roy Martin

Colleagues from around the radio industry are paying tribute to Tom Hardy who passed away on Wednesday evening.

Tom, aka Brian Johnson, sugffered a heart attack at the weekend and was in an induced coma.

He worked in both Ireland and the UK, plus around the world with on-air roles at the Voice of Peace in Israel and other stations around Europe.

Tom spent 14 years as Programme Manager at Today FM from 1998. He was also well known for his work on the pirates, at Sunshine, Nova, Caroline and KISS FM Monaghan. He then went onto work at 98FM from launch.

In the UK he was Head of Music at Chiltern Radio, and held the title of Programme Director at Leicester Sound and 2CR in Bournemouth.

In more recent years he worked as a consultant at KCLR, was a Board Member for the PPI Radio Awards, on the Music Sub Committee at Learning Waves and operated as a independent radio and broadcast consultant.

Tom is survived by his wife and three children.

Tributes are being made on social media, with just a few of them copied below.

For a full tribute, have a read of this article by his friend and former colleague Stuart Clark.



