Brian McEvoy and Clodagh Lawlor join Clare FM

Clare FM has added two new homegrown presenters to its schedule.

Quin native Brian McEvoy joins Clare FM from iRadio to present ‘Out The Gap’, weekdays from 2-6 pm.

And Country singing sensation Clodagh Lawlor is joining for a weekend show.

Upon joining Clare FM Brian said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the team at Clare FM!

“As an original Quin man who spent several years gallivanting around the globe without much of a sense of purpose, this seems like a very satisfying homecoming of sorts. I’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome I’ve received from the Clare FM staff and listeners so far. I can’t wait to find my groove and really get stuck into making fun and engaging radio for the people of Clare and beyond!”

Separately, Clodagh Lawlor will do every Saturday evening from 6-8 pm.

Clodagh said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the Clare FM Family. I have always wanted to be on the radio since finishing college and coming onto the Irish Country music scene. Being a part of my local radio station is an honour for me!

“Everyone has been so welcoming and extremely encouraging. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me at Clare FM.”

Programme Director Padraic Flaherty added: “I am very happy to welcome Brian and Clodagh to our line-up, both have grown up in Clare and understand what being local means to our audience.

“Brian and Clodagh have immense talent and will help contribute to the future listenership growth of Clare FM.”