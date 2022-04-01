Ireland gets 56 nominations in New York Festivals Radio Awards

The New York Festivals® Radio Awards competition has announced the 2022 Radio Awards shortlist across 14 category groups.

Ireland has 56 nominations, beaten only by the UK with 75 and the US with 57.

World-class audio entries created by storytellers from 24 countries around the globe were judged online by the 2022 New York Festivals Radio Awards Grand Jury.

Shortlisted entries include audiobooks, dramas, documentaries, breaking news coverage, entertainment, and music specials from radio stations, networks, prominent production companies and independent producers.

Shortlisted broadcasters include RTÉ along with independent stations and production houses.

They are up against entries from broadcasters around the world including the BBC, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, CBS News Radio, NBC News, Ireland, Deutsche Welle (DW), Australian Broadcasting Corporation, and Mediacorp.

Award-winning entries will be announced during the New York Festivals 2022 Storytellers Gala virtual event on April 26th.

Here are all the nominees from Ireland:

ENTRANT TITLE CATEGORIES

Bairbre Flood Limited

IRELAND Silence Would Be Treason Documentary: Human Rights

GoLoud

IRELAND Unusual Suspects NEWS PROGRAMS: Best Nonfiction Series

GoLoud

IRELAND Unusual Suspects Podcasts: Serialized Podcast

GoLoud

IRELAND Unusual Suspects Podcasts: Narrative/Documentary Podcast

Hilary Fennell

IRELAND Childless Documentary: Social Issues

Karen Tomkins

IRELAND Big Breakfast Little Stories on WLR FM Entertainment: Best Children/Young Adult Program

Lisa Gernon

IRELAND Irish Women in Harmony – Behind the Voices Documentary: Music

Newstalk

IRELAND Inside The Crime – Newstalk Podcasts: Narrative/Documentary Podcast

Newstalk

IRELAND Walking Alone After Dark – Newstalk – Newstalk Breakfast NEWS: REPORTS/FEATURES: Best Investigative Reporting

Newstalk

IRELAND When Mental Health Services Failed A Mum And Her Children – Newstalk -The Pat Kenny Show Talk Programs: Best Talk/Interview Special

Ocean FM

IRELAND My Name is Joe McDonnell, Hunger Striker NEWS: REPORTS/FEATURES: Best Human Interest Story

Regan Hutchins

IRELAND Encounters – Stories about our Natural World Documentary: Environment & Ecology

Roundstone Media Ltd

IRELAND The Adventures of a Young Pirate Queen – season two Entertainment: Best Children/Young Adult Program

RTE Lyric FM

IRELAND Christmas with Guy Barker and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra Entertainment: Best Regularly Scheduled Music Program

RTE Lyric FM

IRELAND Edmea Craft: Best Live Sound

RTE Lyric FM

IRELAND Ireland’s Changing Nature Documentary: Climate Change & Sustainability

RTE Lyric FM

IRELAND Movies and Musicals with Aedín Gormley: Sondheim Special Entertainment: Best Music Special

RTE Lyric FM

IRELAND One Day / Lá Dá Raibh Documentary: Culture & The Arts

RTE Lyric FM

IRELAND Saucy Mistress Boldface Documentary: Human Relations

RTE Lyric FM

IRELAND Sing! Dublin’s Gay and Lesbian Choir Documentary: Profiles/Community Portraits

RTE Lyric FM

IRELAND The Limerick Man Documentary: Biography/Profiles

RTE Lyric FM

IRELAND The Meadow Craft: Best Writing

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Confinements by Judith Mok Craft: Best Writing

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Documentary On One: I Am To Be Shot Documentary: Human Relations

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Documentary On One: The Lost Millionaire Documentary: History

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND DOCUMENTARY ON ONE: Felix-Life And Limb Documentary: Health/Medical

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Documentary On One: Fire In The Sky Documentary: Profiles/Community Portraits

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND DOCUMENTARY ON ONE: GUNPLOT Ep 1. “The Spark That Lit The Flame” Podcasts: Serialized Podcast

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND DOCUMENTARY ON ONE: I’ll Send You Butterflies Documentary: Human Relations

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Documentary on One: L’Agression Documentary: National Or International Affairs

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Documentary on One: Miracle in Galway Bay Documentary: Heroes

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Documentary On One: The Curious Case of Typhoid Mary Documentary: History

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND DOCUMENTARY ON ONE: THE LIFE AND LIVING LADY Documentary: Biography/Profiles

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND How Duke The Dog Became An Italian Citizen, By Tom Clonan Craft: Best Narration

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND How Duke The Dog Became An Italian Citizen, By Tom Clonan Craft: Best Writing

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Independent Mind, Audacious Spirit: Celebrating Travel Writer Dervla Murphy at 90 Craft: Best Writing

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Independent Mind, Audacious Spirit: Celebrating Travel Writer Dervla Murphy at 90 Documentary: Travel & Tourism

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Limekiln Lane by Louise Lewis Craft: Best Performance by an Actress

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Limekiln Lane by Louise Lewis Craft: Best Writing

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Mamó, By Sara Keating, Read By Ingrid Craigie Craft: Best Writing

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Mamó, By Sara Keating, Read By Ingrid Craigie Craft: Best Performance by an Actress

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Mamó, By Sara Keating, Read By Ingrid Craigie Craft: Best Narration

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND No Love Lost by Dylan Tighe Digital: Best Digital Drama Program

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND No Love Lost by Dylan Tighe Craft: Best Director

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND No Love Lost by Dylan Tighe, starring Thomas Collins Craft: Best Performance by an Actor

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Nothing Ever Happens Around Here by Robert Barrett, Directed by Gorretti Slavin Craft: Best Director

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Personal Space by Mairéad Kiernan, Directed by Zoë Comyns Craft: Best Director

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Personal Space by Mairéad Kiernan, starring Evanna Lynch Craft: Best Performance by an Actress

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND The Silent Passenger by Ronan Brady, starring Barry McGovern Craft: Best Performance by an Actor

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Tubes by Gary Mitchell Entertainment: Best Drama Special

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Wogan’s Sweet Sixteen by Kenneth Sweeney Entertainment: Best Regularly Scheduled Drama Program

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Wogan’s Sweet Sixteen by Kenneth Sweeney Craft: Best Writing

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Wogan’s Sweet Sixteen by Kenneth Sweeney Digital: Best Digital Drama Program

RTÉ Radio 1

IRELAND Wogan’s Sweet Sixteen by Kenneth Sweeney, starring Al McKenna Craft: Best Performance by an Actor

RTÉ Radio 1 Extra

IRELAND Digging For Fire Craft: Best Editing

The Shift Podcast Network

IRELAND Promenade Podcasts: Personal Lives Podcast