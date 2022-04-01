new york festivals

Ireland gets 56 nominations in New York Festivals Radio Awards

Written by RadioToday Ireland

The New York Festivals® Radio Awards competition has announced the 2022 Radio Awards shortlist across 14 category groups.

Ireland has 56 nominations, beaten only by the UK with 75 and the US with 57.

World-class audio entries created by storytellers from 24 countries around the globe were judged online by the 2022 New York Festivals Radio Awards Grand Jury.

Shortlisted entries include audiobooks, dramas, documentaries, breaking news coverage, entertainment, and music specials from radio stations, networks, prominent production companies and independent producers.

Shortlisted broadcasters include RTÉ along with independent stations and production houses.

They are up against entries from broadcasters around the world including the BBC, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, CBS News Radio, NBC News,  Ireland, Deutsche Welle (DW), Australian Broadcasting Corporation, and Mediacorp.

Award-winning entries will be announced during the New York Festivals 2022 Storytellers Gala virtual event on April 26th.

Here are all the nominees from Ireland:

 

ENTRANT
TITLE
CATEGORIES
Bairbre Flood Limited
IRELAND
Silence Would Be Treason
Documentary: Human Rights
GoLoud
IRELAND
Unusual Suspects
NEWS PROGRAMS: Best Nonfiction Series
GoLoud
IRELAND
Unusual Suspects
Podcasts: Serialized Podcast
GoLoud
IRELAND
Unusual Suspects
Podcasts: Narrative/Documentary Podcast
Hilary Fennell
IRELAND
Childless
Documentary: Social Issues
Karen Tomkins
IRELAND
Big Breakfast Little Stories on WLR FM
Entertainment: Best Children/Young Adult Program
Lisa Gernon
IRELAND
Irish Women in Harmony – Behind the Voices
Documentary: Music
Newstalk
IRELAND
Inside The Crime – Newstalk
Podcasts: Narrative/Documentary Podcast
Newstalk
IRELAND
Walking Alone After Dark – Newstalk – Newstalk Breakfast
NEWS: REPORTS/FEATURES: Best Investigative Reporting
Newstalk
IRELAND
When Mental Health Services Failed A Mum And Her Children – Newstalk -The Pat Kenny Show
Talk Programs: Best Talk/Interview Special
Ocean FM
IRELAND
My Name is Joe McDonnell, Hunger Striker
NEWS: REPORTS/FEATURES: Best Human Interest Story
Regan Hutchins
IRELAND
Encounters – Stories about our Natural World
Documentary: Environment & Ecology
Roundstone Media Ltd
IRELAND
The Adventures of a Young Pirate Queen – season two
Entertainment: Best Children/Young Adult Program
RTE Lyric FM
IRELAND
Christmas with Guy Barker and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra
Entertainment: Best Regularly Scheduled Music Program
RTE Lyric FM
IRELAND
Edmea
Craft: Best Live Sound
RTE Lyric FM
IRELAND
Ireland’s Changing Nature
Documentary: Climate Change & Sustainability
RTE Lyric FM
IRELAND
Movies and Musicals with Aedín Gormley: Sondheim Special
Entertainment: Best Music Special
RTE Lyric FM
IRELAND
One Day / Lá Dá Raibh
Documentary: Culture & The Arts
RTE Lyric FM
IRELAND
Saucy Mistress Boldface
Documentary: Human Relations
RTE Lyric FM
IRELAND
Sing! Dublin’s Gay and Lesbian Choir
Documentary: Profiles/Community Portraits
RTE Lyric FM
IRELAND
The Limerick Man
Documentary: Biography/Profiles
RTE Lyric FM
IRELAND
The Meadow
Craft: Best Writing
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Confinements by Judith Mok
Craft: Best Writing
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Documentary On One: I Am To Be Shot
Documentary: Human Relations
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Documentary On One: The Lost Millionaire
Documentary: History
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
DOCUMENTARY ON ONE: Felix-Life And Limb
Documentary: Health/Medical
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Documentary On One: Fire In The Sky
Documentary: Profiles/Community Portraits
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
DOCUMENTARY ON ONE: GUNPLOT Ep 1. “The Spark That Lit The Flame”
Podcasts: Serialized Podcast
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
DOCUMENTARY ON ONE: I’ll Send You Butterflies
Documentary: Human Relations
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Documentary on One: L’Agression
Documentary: National Or International Affairs
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Documentary on One: Miracle in Galway Bay
Documentary: Heroes
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Documentary On One: The Curious Case of Typhoid Mary
Documentary: History
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
DOCUMENTARY ON ONE: THE LIFE AND LIVING LADY
Documentary: Biography/Profiles
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
How Duke The Dog Became An Italian Citizen, By Tom Clonan
Craft: Best Narration
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
How Duke The Dog Became An Italian Citizen, By Tom Clonan
Craft: Best Writing
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Independent Mind, Audacious Spirit: Celebrating Travel Writer Dervla Murphy at 90
Craft: Best Writing
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Independent Mind, Audacious Spirit: Celebrating Travel Writer Dervla Murphy at 90
Documentary: Travel & Tourism
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Limekiln Lane by Louise Lewis
Craft: Best Performance by an Actress
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Limekiln Lane by Louise Lewis
Craft: Best Writing
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Mamó, By Sara Keating, Read By Ingrid Craigie
Craft: Best Writing
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Mamó, By Sara Keating, Read By Ingrid Craigie
Craft: Best Performance by an Actress
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Mamó, By Sara Keating, Read By Ingrid Craigie
Craft: Best Narration
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
No Love Lost by Dylan Tighe
Digital: Best Digital Drama Program
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
No Love Lost by Dylan Tighe
Craft: Best Director
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
No Love Lost by Dylan Tighe, starring Thomas Collins
Craft: Best Performance by an Actor
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Nothing Ever Happens Around Here by Robert Barrett, Directed by Gorretti Slavin
Craft: Best Director
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Personal Space by Mairéad Kiernan, Directed by Zoë Comyns
Craft: Best Director
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Personal Space by Mairéad Kiernan, starring Evanna Lynch
Craft: Best Performance by an Actress
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
The Silent Passenger by Ronan Brady, starring Barry McGovern
Craft: Best Performance by an Actor
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Tubes by Gary Mitchell
Entertainment: Best Drama Special
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Wogan’s Sweet Sixteen by Kenneth Sweeney
Entertainment: Best Regularly Scheduled Drama Program
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Wogan’s Sweet Sixteen by Kenneth Sweeney
Craft: Best Writing
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Wogan’s Sweet Sixteen by Kenneth Sweeney
Digital: Best Digital Drama Program
RTÉ Radio 1
IRELAND
Wogan’s Sweet Sixteen by Kenneth Sweeney, starring Al McKenna
Craft: Best Performance by an Actor
RTÉ Radio 1 Extra
IRELAND
Digging For Fire
Craft: Best Editing
The Shift Podcast Network
IRELAND
Promenade
Podcasts: Personal Lives Podcast


If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news from Ireland and the UK each weekday afternoon direct to your inbox. Just add your details below for "24 Hours in Radio - UK and Ireland":



Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Beat Breakfast hosts launch The Afters Podcast with Niall & Sho

Ireland’s Classic Hits hires Aidan Walsh from Bauer

Digital and Creative Internships available abroad

RTÉ Short Story competition opens for entries at Radio 1

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.