New podcast for Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly from SPIN

SPIN Fully Charged presenters Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly have launched a new podcast on the GoLoud platform.

Each week the self-professed shifting experts Graham and Nathan will sit down with a well-known guest to explore their shifting career in Will You Shift My Friend.

From their first shift to their most embarrassing moment trying to get the shift, to whether they could get the shift sober on a blustery Thursday night in The Palace, these questions will be part of each episode released weekly on Tuesdays.

Season one of the new series features some of Ireland’s most prominent personalities discussing their formative years in a light-hearted, entertaining manner with the hosts Graham and Nathan.

The series opener features Love Island winner Greg O’Shea, while over the course of the series, influencer and author James Kavanagh, comedian Justine Stafford, fashion blogger and co-host of the Hold My Drink podcast Charleen Murphy, DJ and broadcaster Marty Guilfoyle will all sit down with Graham and Nathan.

Graham and Nathan said: “We’re very happy to join the GoLoud family. We had been looking to partner with them for a while but didn’t know what our podcast should be about. We wanted to talk about something that was relatable, nostalgic and a little bit steamy – if shifting isn’t that then I don’t know what is.

“We reveal more about ourselves than we should, you’ll find out which one of us had their first shift behind a bottle bank aged 14, while the other one waited until…….wait for it……..he was 18 year old!”

Darren Cleary, GoLoud Managing Editor said: “We’re delighted to work with Graham and Nathan, they’re two of Ireland’s brightest talents and have demonstrated an innate ability to engage and entertain audiences at scale. Will You Shift My Friend is a welcome addition to the GoLoud slate, it reinforces Bauer Media Audio Ireland’s continuing commitment to collaboration.

“Comedy and entertainment are two of the most popular podcast categories in Ireland, and this is a quality addition to the Irish podcast landscape that I know audiences will love.”

Kiela Brodigan, GoLoud Director said: “We’ve long been admirers of Graham and Nathan’s work. They’re gifted broadcasters and have now produced a hilarious podcast series that will further extend their reach and engagement with audiences across Ireland.

“We’re delighted that they’ve partnered with GoLoud. This title further strengthens our growing slate of podcasts and the market share in the digital audio space we command.”

Will You Shift My Friend, a GoLoud Original Podcast launched today, 5 April. Episode 1 is available now on the GoLoud app and on goloudnow.com.