New station sound from Wisebuddah now on-air at RTÉ 2FM

RTÉ 2FM has a new sound now on-air thanks to Wisebuddah in London and the production library imager.

A new sonic logo has been created for the national station, along with power intros and custom imaging elements.

Shane Freeman, Creative Audio Manager, RTÉ said: “We set out to reinvent the sound of RTÉ 2fm. With a brand-new set of homegrown station voices and our unique two-part sonic logo, Wisebuddah have created something truly next level for RTÉ 2fm.

“They’ve created an authentic, fresh, and hyper musical, station sound. Our new sonic logo is designed to work across any key and to make any bed into a jingle, it works flawlessly and raises the standard of our productions.

“The whole project was a pleasure. From start to finish working with the guys at Wisebuddah, it felt like they were part of the station. We were all on the same team striving for the best possible outcome.”

During production of the new station sound Wisebuddah’s radio branding production service imager relaunched with a new software platform and as beta testers RTÉ 2FM were among the first stations to have access to the latest generation of the library.

On working with the library resources and custom content from imager Shane Freeman added: “The new imager CHR library is great, the website is faster and more intuitive than ever. The key wheel is fantastic and keeping our production in key is now very firmly established in our workflow. That’s a game changer for us.



“Linking up with imager Custom has offered 2FM the chance to create some truly unique sounding custom imaging. Predominantly covering our branded intros the guys at imager Custom are creating some really great stuff.”

Dom Scott, Business Relations Manager, Wisebuddah & imager added: “The new RTÉ 2FM package was in development for some time prior to launch so it’s exciting to finally hear the IDs in context on air. To have delivered a package which has been so warmly received by RTÉ and by 2FM’s listeners is hugely rewarding.

“It’s also been great to see what’s possible when Wisebuddah & imager collaborate with expertise being shared between them and tangible deliverables such as the Wisebuddah sonic logo toolkit facilitating simple and effective integration of the station branding into imager Custom power intros.”