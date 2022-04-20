Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale to host series on Radio Nova

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale is to host a new three-part show on Radio Nova ahead of Whitesnake’s gig at the 3Arena on 10th May 2022.

Up Close & Personal with David Coverdale will be a series of special shows in support of the upcoming Whitesnake tour with Foreigner and Europe.

The first of three special David Coverdale shows airs on Nova this coming Sunday (24th April) at 9pm and will feature Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot.

Week two will feature Kiss frontman Paul Stanley with the final week featuring the other Whitesnake band members.

The show will be broadcast at the same time weekly until Sunday 8th May 2022.