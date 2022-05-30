Cork’s 96FM Giving for Living Radiothon 2022 raises €384,000

The fourteenth annual Cork’s 96FM’s Giving for Living Radiothon has ended with a total of €383,973.68 bringing the cumulative raised so far by Radiothons run by the Wireless Group station to almost €5.8 million.

Money raised this year is to support Cancer Services in Cork provided through the five local charity partners: Mercy Hospital Foundation; CUH Charity; Marymount Hospice; ARC Cancer Support House and Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Ongoing COVID 19 restrictions meant outside broadcasts from the Mercy Hospital and CUH were replaced with special programmes presented by 96FM’s on-air team based at Broadcasting House.

Listeners held fundraising events right across Cork City and County. These included “Coffee Breaks” and a “Paddlethon”. Bus Eireann drivers operated the city’s biggest change collection box at Cork’s Bus Station on Parnell Place. Almost €9,000 was raised through this initiative.

A new feature this year was “Jersey Day” on Friday where listeners were encouraged to wear their favourite sports jersey at work or at school and to raise money for Radiothon.

Speaking to 96FM’s Opinion Line programme on the first day of Radiothon, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, paid tribute to the radio station and to the charities who benefit from Radiothon.

“The warmth of the response and the desire of people to help is because everyone has been touched by these organisations,” he said.

Group Station Director of Cork’s 96FM & C103 Kieran McGeary said: “Once again, the listeners to Cork’s 96FM have shown huge generosity and engagement with Radiothon.

This appeal is now by far the biggest on local radio in Ireland and is making a real difference to people who benefit from the invaluable services provided by our charity partners.

“Radiothon couldn’t happen without the hard work and commitment of the team at Cork’s 96FM. I am very grateful to them for that and very proud of what was achieved again this year.”