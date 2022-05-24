New Sound & Vision Scheme launched for climate change

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has announced details of the new Sound & Vision Scheme funding round that focuses on climate change and climate action.

The €5m round is co-funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media and the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

The funding is part of the Government’s commitment under the Climate Action Plan 2021 to support the development of media content that raises awareness of climate change and promotes action and behavioural change to combat it.

Under Round 44 of the Scheme, the BAI is now seeking applications from the independent production and Irish broadcasting sectors for funding to help develop new radio and television programmes that will enhance audiences’ understanding of climate change, motivating and empowering them to take action to tackle it.

With a focus on programming that results in behavioural change, it is also planned to publish a report on the overall outputs and associated outcomes of the funding awarded under Round 44.

Commenting, Chief Executive of the BAI, Celene Craig, said: “Irish TV and radio broadcasters are a trusted source of information for their viewers and listeners, particularly in critical matters, such as the global climate crisis. Their work is unique in bringing local and national perspectives to a global issue. This special round of the Sound & Vision Scheme provides broadcasters with an opportunity to play a key role in prioritising climate literacy and inspiring their audiences to make positive changes to their behaviour as a result of their programming.

“There is also the opportunity for broadcasters and programme-makers to work with climate experts to identify the key climate challenges particular to local or national areas, and the associated behavioural changes. Applicants are also encouraged to adopt climate-friendly production values in planning and delivery.”

She added: “I would like to thank Minister Catherine Martin and Minister Eamon Ryan and their respective departments for the provision of additional funding to support this specific funding round and I look forward to seeing the resulting programming.”

Details of the Sound & Vision 4 Climate Change and Climate Action round and how to apply can be found here. The closing date for submissions is noon on Thursday, 26th July 2022.

The BAI will also open two other focused funding rounds in the coming months, further to additional support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. A round specifically to support the Irish live music sector will open on 1st June, and a round seeking applications for Irish language programmes will open in July. Up to €2m in funding will be available under each specific round and further details will be made available shortly on bai.ie