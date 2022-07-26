Shortlist revealed for the first ever Irish Podcast Awards

Over a hundred nominations have been announced for the Irish Podcast Awards 2022.

There are 125 nominations in 27 categories representing over 60 series in this first awards event of its kind.

Nominees include Bressie, Blindboy, the Tommy, Hector & Laurita, The 2 Johnnies and Talking Bollox.

Blindboy Boatclub, David McWilliams, and The Good Glow lead the charge with four nominations each. Close behind them is The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcastand true crime documentary The Witness with three nominations each.

Among the 27 categories are awards for Arts and Culture, Health and Wellbeing, Creativity, and a special Category for Industry Newcomers.

Also announced today, The Irish Podcast Awards has also opened up its public vote – the Listeners’ Choice. Podcast listeners can now vote at theirishpodcastawards.ie/vote . They’ve got until Sunday 11th September to get their votes in.

Matt Deegan from the Irish Podcast Awards says: “We are delighted with the volume and quality of all the entrants this year! 2022 was an incredible year for Podcasting and we hope our nominees showcase the broad range of talent in the industry today. It’s fantastic to see the calibre of Irish podcasting improving every single year.”

The 2022 nominee list is packed with both household names and hidden gems, from Ireland’s most recognisable voices in Pat Kenny and Mario Rosenstock to rising stars Andrew McGovern and Aideen Finnegan.

This year’s ceremony will be held in Dublin’s Liberty Hall on the 16th September 2022.

Here’s the full list of nominations..

The full list of nominees: Moment of the Year Shrine of Duty Talking Bollox The Good Glow The Witness Tis Yourself Best Arts and Culture Podcast Meet Your Maker Oiche Maith Talking Derry Girls The Blindboy Podcast Words To That Effect Best Branded Content Podcast Inside Intercom Mamia & Me More than a Lump The Story of Irish Whiskey – A Perfect Blend Under Construction with Chadwicks Best Business Podcast (Supported by Subly) How to Pivot That Great Business Show The Big Tech Show The David McWilliams Podcast The Entrepreneur Experiment Best Comedy Podcast GoLoud Presents: Talking Bollox Look What’s After Happening Phoning It In The 2 Johnnies Podcast The Mario Rosenstock Podcast Best Current Affairs Podcast Opinions Matter The David McWilliams Podcast The Explainer The Indo Daily The Irish Passport Best Daily Podcast Opinions Matter The Indo Daily Wake Up Wind Down Best Documentary Podcast GunPlot L’Agression Tainted Gold: The Michelle Smith Story The Witness: In His Own Words Year ’21 Best Entertainment Podcast Blind Guys Chat My Therapist Ghosted Me The Blindboy podcast The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast This Paranormal Life Best Family Podcast KidCast Maddie + Triggs Someone Like Me Spooky FM Two Halves Best Fiction Podcast Irish Mythology Podcast Neighbourly Petrified Romancing the Dungeon The Bootsy Boys’ Blackbird Best Podcast in the Irish Language Fada is Fairsing Scéalta agus Béilte An Spota Dubh Beo Ar Éigean Teactaireachtaí Best Interview Birthing A Nation Conversations in Grief Conversations on the Margins Death Becomes Him The Good Glow Best New Podcast Supported by Podfollow Alright, pet? Promenade Stall It with Darren and Joe Tis Yourself Wander Best Radio Podcast Supported by Radio Centre Ireland RTÉ Radio 1 Documentary On One

The Almanac of Ireland

The Pat Kenny Show Highlights Best Sex and Relationships Podcast Daters Gonna Date Dating Games – The Modern Relationships Podcast Rape Trial The Love Life Would Like To Meet Best Factual Podcast The Critter Shed The Irish Passport TheCase.Report Tommy’s Outdoors Yarn Best Sports Podcast Al Foran’s Goalmouth RTÉ Rugby Podcast The Football Pod The GAA Social The Other 3 Amigos Podcast Best True Crime Podcast Murder Most Irish The Northern Bank Job The Two Norries Podcast The Witness: In His Own Words Unusual Suspects The Climate Award Book of Leaves Ecolution Hot Mess Best Health and Wellbeing Podcast Dermatology SOS: More Than Skin Deep Fad Camp Real Health with Karl Henry The Blindboy Podcast The Good Glow Best Network or Publisher Network The HeadStuff Podcast Network The Warren The Spotlight Award Documentary On One The Blindboy Podcast The David McWilliams Podcast The Good Glow The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast The Bullseye Award 24 Stories Podcast Living with Multiple Myeloma The Ambition Incubator Podcast The Marie Keating Foundation Talks Cancer The NeighbourFood Podcast The Creativity Award Conversations on the Margins Maddie + Triggs The Northern Bank Job The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast Yarn | A Story Podcast Best Marketing Red Room Podcast The Domestic Game Podcast Socials The Public Sector Marketing Show Rising Star Award Supported by Acast Aideen Finnegan Andrew J. McGovern Gavin J Gallagher Mark Walsh Ruth McKee