irish podcast awards

Shortlist revealed for the first ever Irish Podcast Awards

Written by Roy Martin

Over a hundred nominations have been announced for the Irish Podcast Awards 2022.

There are 125 nominations in 27 categories representing over 60 series in this first awards event of its kind.

Nominees include Bressie, Blindboy, the Tommy, Hector & Laurita, The 2 Johnnies and Talking Bollox.

Blindboy Boatclub, David McWilliams, and The Good Glow lead the charge with four nominations each. Close behind them is The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcastand true crime documentary The Witness with three nominations each.

Among the 27 categories are awards for Arts and Culture, Health and Wellbeing, Creativity, and a special Category for Industry Newcomers.

Also announced today, The Irish Podcast Awards has also opened up its public vote – the Listeners’ Choice. Podcast listeners can now vote at theirishpodcastawards.ie/vote . They’ve got until Sunday 11th September to get their votes in.

Matt Deegan from the Irish Podcast Awards says: “We are delighted with the volume and quality of all the entrants this year! 2022 was an incredible year for Podcasting and we hope our nominees showcase the broad range of talent in the industry today. It’s fantastic to see the calibre of Irish podcasting improving every single year.”

The 2022 nominee list is packed with both household names and hidden gems, from Ireland’s most recognisable voices in Pat Kenny and Mario Rosenstock to rising stars Andrew McGovern and Aideen Finnegan.

This year’s ceremony will be held in Dublin’s Liberty Hall on the 16th September 2022.

Here’s the full list of nominations..

The full list of nominees:
Moment of the Year Shrine of Duty

Talking Bollox

The Good Glow

The Witness

Tis Yourself
Best Arts and Culture Podcast Meet Your Maker

Oiche Maith

Talking Derry Girls

The Blindboy Podcast

Words To That Effect
Best Branded Content Podcast Inside Intercom

Mamia & Me

More than a Lump

The Story of Irish Whiskey – A Perfect Blend

Under Construction with Chadwicks
Best Business Podcast (Supported by Subly) How to Pivot

That Great Business Show

The Big Tech Show

The David McWilliams Podcast

The Entrepreneur Experiment
Best Comedy Podcast GoLoud Presents: Talking Bollox

Look What’s After Happening

Phoning It In

The 2 Johnnies Podcast

The Mario Rosenstock Podcast
Best Current Affairs Podcast Opinions Matter

The David McWilliams Podcast

The Explainer

The Indo Daily

The Irish Passport
Best Daily Podcast Opinions Matter

The Indo Daily

Wake Up Wind Down
Best Documentary Podcast GunPlot

L’Agression

Tainted Gold: The Michelle Smith Story

The Witness: In His Own Words

Year ’21
Best Entertainment Podcast Blind Guys Chat

My Therapist Ghosted Me

The Blindboy podcast

The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast

This Paranormal Life
Best Family Podcast KidCast

Maddie + Triggs

Someone Like Me

Spooky FM

Two Halves
Best Fiction Podcast Irish Mythology Podcast

Neighbourly

Petrified

Romancing the Dungeon

The Bootsy Boys’ Blackbird
Best Podcast in the Irish Language Fada is Fairsing

Scéalta agus Béilte

An Spota Dubh

Beo Ar Éigean

Teactaireachtaí
Best Interview Birthing A Nation

Conversations in Grief

Conversations on the Margins

Death Becomes Him

The Good Glow
Best New Podcast Supported by Podfollow Alright, pet?

Promenade

Stall It with Darren and Joe

Tis Yourself

Wander
Best Radio Podcast Supported by Radio Centre Ireland RTÉ Radio 1 Documentary On One
The Almanac of Ireland
The Pat Kenny Show Highlights
Best Sex and Relationships Podcast Daters Gonna Date

Dating Games – The Modern Relationships Podcast

Rape Trial

The Love Life

Would Like To Meet
Best Factual Podcast The Critter Shed

The Irish Passport

TheCase.Report

Tommy’s Outdoors

Yarn
Best Sports Podcast Al Foran’s Goalmouth

RTÉ Rugby Podcast

The Football Pod

The GAA Social

The Other 3 Amigos Podcast
Best True Crime Podcast Murder Most Irish

The Northern Bank Job

The Two Norries Podcast

The Witness: In His Own Words

Unusual Suspects
The Climate Award Book of Leaves

Ecolution

Hot Mess
Best Health and Wellbeing Podcast Dermatology SOS: More Than Skin Deep

Fad Camp

Real Health with Karl Henry

The Blindboy Podcast

The Good Glow
Best Network or Publisher Network

The HeadStuff Podcast Network

The Warren
The Spotlight Award Documentary On One

The Blindboy Podcast

The David McWilliams Podcast

The Good Glow

The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast
The Bullseye Award 24 Stories Podcast

Living with Multiple Myeloma

The Ambition Incubator Podcast

The Marie Keating Foundation Talks Cancer

The NeighbourFood Podcast
The Creativity Award Conversations on the Margins

Maddie + Triggs

The Northern Bank Job

The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast

Yarn | A Story Podcast
Best Marketing Red Room Podcast

The Domestic Game Podcast Socials

The Public Sector Marketing Show
Rising Star Award Supported by Acast Aideen Finnegan

Andrew J. McGovern

Gavin J Gallagher

Mark Walsh

Ruth McKee


If you liked this story, we can email you more radio news from Ireland and the UK each weekday afternoon direct to your inbox. Just add your details below for "24 Hours in Radio - UK and Ireland":



Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Here’s how JNLR looks for radio stations in Ireland July 2022

Welshy to join SPIN for a Friday Night Residency

BAI seeks expressions of interest for 13 radio contracts

iRadio sponsors Mondello24 and opens new suite at Mondello Park

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.