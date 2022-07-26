Shortlist revealed for the first ever Irish Podcast Awards

Over a hundred nominations have been announced for the Irish Podcast Awards 2022.
There are 125 nominations in 27 categories representing over 60 series in this first awards event of its kind.
Nominees include Bressie, Blindboy, the Tommy, Hector & Laurita, The 2 Johnnies and Talking Bollox.
Blindboy Boatclub, David McWilliams, and The Good Glow lead the charge with four nominations each. Close behind them is The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcastand true crime documentary The Witness with three nominations each.
Among the 27 categories are awards for Arts and Culture, Health and Wellbeing, Creativity, and a special Category for Industry Newcomers.
Also announced today, The Irish Podcast Awards has also opened up its public vote – the Listeners’ Choice. Podcast listeners can now vote at theirishpodcastawards.ie/vote . They’ve got until Sunday 11th September to get their votes in.
Matt Deegan from the Irish Podcast Awards says: “We are delighted with the volume and quality of all the entrants this year! 2022 was an incredible year for Podcasting and we hope our nominees showcase the broad range of talent in the industry today. It’s fantastic to see the calibre of Irish podcasting improving every single year.”
The 2022 nominee list is packed with both household names and hidden gems, from Ireland’s most recognisable voices in Pat Kenny and Mario Rosenstock to rising stars Andrew McGovern and Aideen Finnegan.
This year’s ceremony will be held in Dublin’s Liberty Hall on the 16th September 2022.
Here’s the full list of nominations..
|The full list of nominees:
|Moment of the Year
|Shrine of Duty
Talking Bollox
The Good Glow
The Witness
Tis Yourself
|Best Arts and Culture Podcast
|Meet Your Maker
Oiche Maith
Talking Derry Girls
The Blindboy Podcast
Words To That Effect
|Best Branded Content Podcast
|Inside Intercom
Mamia & Me
More than a Lump
The Story of Irish Whiskey – A Perfect Blend
Under Construction with Chadwicks
|Best Business Podcast (Supported by Subly)
|How to Pivot
That Great Business Show
The Big Tech Show
The David McWilliams Podcast
The Entrepreneur Experiment
|Best Comedy Podcast
|GoLoud Presents: Talking Bollox
Look What’s After Happening
Phoning It In
The 2 Johnnies Podcast
The Mario Rosenstock Podcast
|Best Current Affairs Podcast
|Opinions Matter
The David McWilliams Podcast
The Explainer
The Indo Daily
The Irish Passport
|Best Daily Podcast
|Opinions Matter
The Indo Daily
Wake Up Wind Down
|Best Documentary Podcast
|GunPlot
L’Agression
Tainted Gold: The Michelle Smith Story
The Witness: In His Own Words
Year ’21
|Best Entertainment Podcast
|Blind Guys Chat
My Therapist Ghosted Me
The Blindboy podcast
The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast
This Paranormal Life
|Best Family Podcast
|KidCast
Maddie + Triggs
Someone Like Me
Spooky FM
Two Halves
|Best Fiction Podcast
|Irish Mythology Podcast
Neighbourly
Petrified
Romancing the Dungeon
The Bootsy Boys’ Blackbird
|Best Podcast in the Irish Language
|Fada is Fairsing
Scéalta agus Béilte
An Spota Dubh
Beo Ar Éigean
Teactaireachtaí
|Best Interview
|Birthing A Nation
Conversations in Grief
Conversations on the Margins
Death Becomes Him
The Good Glow
|Best New Podcast Supported by Podfollow
|Alright, pet?
Promenade
Stall It with Darren and Joe
Tis Yourself
Wander
|Best Radio Podcast Supported by Radio Centre Ireland
|RTÉ Radio 1 Documentary On One
The Almanac of Ireland
The Pat Kenny Show Highlights
|Best Sex and Relationships Podcast
|Daters Gonna Date
Dating Games – The Modern Relationships Podcast
Rape Trial
The Love Life
Would Like To Meet
|Best Factual Podcast
|The Critter Shed
The Irish Passport
TheCase.Report
Tommy’s Outdoors
Yarn
|Best Sports Podcast
|Al Foran’s Goalmouth
RTÉ Rugby Podcast
The Football Pod
The GAA Social
The Other 3 Amigos Podcast
|Best True Crime Podcast
|Murder Most Irish
The Northern Bank Job
The Two Norries Podcast
The Witness: In His Own Words
Unusual Suspects
|The Climate Award
|Book of Leaves
Ecolution
Hot Mess
|Best Health and Wellbeing Podcast
|Dermatology SOS: More Than Skin Deep
Fad Camp
Real Health with Karl Henry
The Blindboy Podcast
The Good Glow
|Best Network or Publisher
|Network
The HeadStuff Podcast Network
The Warren
|The Spotlight Award
|Documentary On One
The Blindboy Podcast
The David McWilliams Podcast
The Good Glow
The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast
|The Bullseye Award
|24 Stories Podcast
Living with Multiple Myeloma
The Ambition Incubator Podcast
The Marie Keating Foundation Talks Cancer
The NeighbourFood Podcast
|The Creativity Award
|Conversations on the Margins
Maddie + Triggs
The Northern Bank Job
The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast
Yarn | A Story Podcast
|Best Marketing
|Red Room Podcast
The Domestic Game Podcast Socials
The Public Sector Marketing Show
|Rising Star Award Supported by Acast
|Aideen Finnegan
Andrew J. McGovern
Gavin J Gallagher
Mark Walsh
Ruth McKee
