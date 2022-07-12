Welshy to join SPIN for a Friday Night Residency

SPIN has announced that they will welcome Kilkenny native Welshy to its Friday night line-up.

Welshy will take to the airwaves exclusively on SPIN from 6-8pm on Fridays as he joins the station for SPIN’s Friday Night Residency with Welshy.

Nick Karkazis, Assistant Programming Director, SPIN Network commented “SPIN is beyond excited to announce that Irish DJ, Welshy is next to take up the helm of the Friday Night Residency.

“Hot off the SPIN House Party stage at Longitude, we can’t wait to have Welshy bring all of that hype to the slot. We love championing Irish talent, and a talent he is.”

Welshy commented: “I can’t wait to take over the airwaves and bring you some of my favourite tunes of the moment as well as some throwbacks and exclusives.”

After a three-year hiatus, Longitude 2022 returned with the highly sought-after SPIN House Party stage making a comeback. Welshy joined SPIN, headlining the stage, and taking to the decks to mix some serious tunes for festival goers while showcasing his original mixes such as ‘All Day’ (feat. Nonô) that has been featured on this year’s Love Island!

SPIN FRIDAY NIGHT LINE UP

SPIN’s Friday Night Residency with Welshy 6pm – 8pm

Jaz Keane on SPIN 8pm – 10pm

Indie Disco 10pm – 12am