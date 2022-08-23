Graham O’Toole and Nathan O’Reilly resurface on FM104 DRIVE

Former SPIN 1038 Fully Charged presenters Graham and Nathan are back on-air in Dublin on FM104.

And they’ve swapped Breakfast for Drivetime with the new 104 DRIVE airing weekdays from 3pm to 7pm.

In other changes, Ben Murray will host a new workday show each day from 10am, whilst the Strawberry Alarm Clock will continue each morning with Jim-Jim, Nobby and Crossy.

Graham and Nathan will be followed each evening at 7pm by the FM104 Hit Mix with Tara Murray and a new night-time show ‘Switched On’ will be fronted by Louise Tighe.

The new DRIVE presenters, who disappeared from SPIN back in June, said: “We are unbelievably excited to be starting our new 104 DRIVE show soon on FM104. Not just because we are joining a station with such heritage, but also because breakfast radio has aged us terribly over the last 5 years – so much so our parents hardly recognise us!

“We will bring the same energy to this new show as we did to breakfast, and offer something a little bit different for the Dublin drivetime. As for what prizes we’ll be giving away, that’s up for debate. It could range from a car to a melted Snickers bar, the unpredictability is what makes it exciting. Chat to you again very soon.”

Scott Williams, Wireless Ireland Group Content Director, told RadioToday: “We are very excited about our new on-air plans for FM104 which is ‘Dublin’s Hit Music Station’.

“We’re particularly delighted with the arrival of Graham and Nathan, two of the most original and entertaining performers in the business. You can find FM104 on the radio, in the car, on your phone or smart speaker and enjoy unrivalled music and entertainment. Life is meant to be fun – and that’s exactly what we plan to have with this cracking new line-up!”

SPIN 1038 breakfast is now hosted by Emma, Dave and Aisling.