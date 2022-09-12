New Group Commercial and Operations Director at Wireless Ireland

Brian McCarthy has been appointed to the expanded role of Group Commercial and Operations Director for Wireless Ireland.

Effective immediately, this new role will allow Brian to continue leading urbanmedia, the Wireless Ireland national commercial and digital team, while also expanding his remit across other areas of the business.

Speaking about the appointment Brian stated: “I’m really delighted to be taking on this new challenge. Audio is in such an exciting place both in Ireland and globally at the moment. I’m looking forward to working with Sean Barry and the wider management team to ensure Wireless Ireland is at the forefront of innovation in the Irish market. We’ve created many successful new initiatives during the pandemic and with the creativity and talent available within our business, I’ve no doubt that together we’ll achieve many more over the coming years.”

Sean Barry, MD of Wireless Ireland, welcomed the appointment saying: “Brian has always been a key driver of innovation in our business and this expanded role will allow him to further play to his strengths which I have no doubt will be of significant benefit to the business as a whole. I look forward to working more closely with Brian over the months and years ahead.”

Brian McCarthy will oversee Wireless’ stations Dublin’s Q102, FM104, Cork’s 96FM, C103, Live95 and LMFM as well as a range of commercial, digital and multi-media services.