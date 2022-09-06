New Chief Finance Officer for WLR FM and Beat 102-103

Sarah Grant has been appointed as Chief Finance Officer at WLR FM and Beat 102-103.

Sarah has taken up the role following what the station describes as an extensive recruitment process, and will work for both stations based at the Broadcast Centre in Waterford.

The Waterford-native graduated from WIT in 2006 with a first-class Honours degree in Bachelor of Arts in Accounting. Sarah then completed her ACA qualification in Chartered Accounting with EY Waterford.

Sarah has held senior financial roles with Mulligans Pharmacy and the Auto-Boland Motor Group but this is her first role in radio.

WLR Managing Director, Des Whelan, says; “We are delighted to welcome Sarah to WLR and Beat. She joins the radio stations at an exciting time as there is an ongoing investment at the Broadcast Centre, to convert all nine studios to digital, over the next 12 months.

“Sarah will oversee the remainder of this substantial capital project along with managing the day-to-day financial operations of both stations.”