RTÉ radio stations return to The National Ploughing Championships

RTÉ is attending The National Ploughing Championships once again this year with live coverage planned across Radio 1, 2FM, RnaG and lyric fm.

The Ploughing will return to Ratheniska, Co Laois, from Tuesday 20th September to Thursday 22nd September and RTÉ will be there over three full days with an action-packed schedule of live programmes, live musical performances, live RTÉ News and Weather bulletins, chances to meet with well-known presenters, and plenty of prizes.

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta is celebrating fifty years on air this year, and as part of the year-long celebrations they will present a special celebration of Irish traditional music during this year’s National Ploughing Championships entitled Cuisle RnaG50.

Traditional music has been an integral part of RnaG’s output over the last half century, and this show will be presented by station Music Editor Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha, and conducted by renowned Tipperary accordion player Ned Kelly.

He will be joined by some of Ireland’s top traditional musicians, including Ryan Molloy, Fergal O’Neill, Clare Quinn, Keelan McGrath, Jack McGrath, William Holmes, Gary Lynch, JP Reynolds and Caitlin McGrath for a fantastic performance of pure drop traditional music.

Here’s how the RTÉ SCHEDULE will look and sound:

Tuesday 20th September

07:00 – 09:00 | Morning Ireland live broadcast on RTE Radio 1

10:30 – 11:30 | Cuisle RnaG50 live music celebrating Irish traditional music

12:30 – 13:00 | Meet 2FM Breakfast’s Doireann, Donncha and Carl in person

15:00 – 16:30 | The Ray D’Arcy Show live broadcast on RTE Radio 1

Wednesday 21st September

08:00 – 09:00 | Adhmhaidin live broadcast on RTÉ RnaG

10:00 – 12:00 | Marty in the Morning live broadcast on RTE lyric fm

14:00 – 14:30 | Meet the presenters of 2FM’s The Drive – The 2 Johnnies in person

15:00 – 18:00 | The Drive with The 2 Johnnies live broadcast on RTE 2FM

Thursday 22nd September

13:45 – 15:00 | Liveline’s Funny Thursday live broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1