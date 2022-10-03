Fast track procedure planned for 13 BAI radio Contracts

The BAI is invoking a fast-track application process for 13 sound broadcasting service Contracts.

So far there has been no interest in challenging the existing licence holders at WLR FM, Clare FM, Tipp FM, Red FM, Midwest Radio, Galway Bay FM, Shannonside/Northern Sound, LMFM, South East Radio, East Coast FM, KFM, FM104 and 98FM.

This means the Contract Awards Committee of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland won’t need to fully advertise these Contracts and instead begin a process to reaward the licences the current operators.

But there’s still time for anyone, other than the incumbent, to make a submission to the BAI stating their intention to apply for the award of the contracts. Such statements of intent must be accompanied by a deposit of €20,000 for each sound broadcasting contract.

The BAI has prepared a Guide for Statements of Intent and a Statement of Intent Form for interested parties to make their submissions and these are available on the BAI’s website.

Completed Statement of Intent Forms and the required deposit must be submitted and received by the BAI by 12 noon on 20th October 2022.

Further information is available here.