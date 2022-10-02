Fully Charged presenters extended to weekends on SPIN stations

A new weekend schedule is coming to SPIN 1038 and SPIN SW later this month.

The changes will include new SPIN1038 Fully Charged Breakfast presenters Emma, Dave & Aisling present a Saturday morning show that will broadcast across Dublin and the South West while on Sunday mornings, Ed & Valerie from SPIN South West’s ‘Fully Charged’ go across the network too.

The new weekend schedule on SPIN also welcomes duo Darren Conway and Joe McGucken return to the radio. Best known for their ‘Stall It’ podcast and more recently, TV series Free Gaff, the lads will host a two hour show every Sunday evening.

ANd Tara Walsh from SPIN Showbiz will host her very own Saturday morning show diving into the hot topics big stories making the showbiz headlines that week.

James Brownlow, Managing Editor, Music & Entertainment commented: “SPIN has become Ireland’s leading music radio brand by being innovative in its music delivery and how it talks to its core audience. This new line-up of talent follows that winning formula and more importantly we have no doubt current and new audiences will not be able to stop listening to it.”

With a newly designed bespoke studio kitted out with top class DJ decks, SPIN will be bringing the party all weekend long as they go in the mix with live DJ sets straight from the SPIN studio every Friday and Saturday from 6pm.

Nick Karkazis, Managing Editor, SPIN Network commented; “SPIN’s new weekend line up is designed to have a stronger focus on key areas of our Music & Entertainment output. Our new entertainment offerings and specialist music content has been strategically placed at key moments for maximum impact.

“All of this is wrapped around our commitment to deliver more Hit Music than anyone else – you’ll still hear the much loved 10 SPIN Hits in a Row across the weekend.”