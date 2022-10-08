New York Festivals Radio Awards now ready for entries

The New York Festivals 2023 Radio Awards competition is now officially open for entries.

The competition provides a showcase to celebrate world-class storytellers from around the globe and honors creative innovation and excellence in broadcast and audio content across all genres and platforms.

Rose Anderson, VP & Executive Director, New York Festivals Radio Awards, said: “Journalists today are finding new ways to keep viewers informed and engaged in our ever-changing and interconnected world.

“Here at New York Festivals, we want to be able to amplify their dedication with categories tailored for those purposes, along with stories that show how individual actions can change the world and the ability of the human spirit to triumph over adversity.”

There are two new categories this time round: Investigative Journalism and Best Nonfiction Series.

The 2023 Storytellers Gala will take place at the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas on April 18, 2023. This is the 13th year of NYF’s and NAB’s strategic partnership. Radio Award winners will have access to the multi-day event taking place 15 April 2023 to 19 April 2023, which is the world’s largest global gathering for the media and entertainment industry.

The entry deadline for the 2023 Radio Awards competition is January 21, 2023 and more details are available here.