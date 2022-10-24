Students from the South East complete TY Media Week at Beat 102 103

14 Transition Year students from across the South East have completed TY Media Week at Beat 102 103.

The programme provided the students with the opportunity to get involved in the creation of content for broadcast on radio.

They were put into pairs to produce their own radio content pieces which will air on The Takeover, Beat 102 103 on Monday, 24th October 2022.

TY Media Week is funded by Learning Waves and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland through the Television Licence Fee.

The programme at Beat 102 103 was project-led by Jessica Martin who presents Music Dé Domhnaigh on the station, Sunday’s from 4-7pm.

Speaking following the week-long interactive initiative, Beat’s CEO Gabrielle Cummins, said: “Young people consume so much media in their day to day lives, it’s important that they are taught varied media literacy skills so they can make more informed decisions about choosing reliable sources for facts & how to engage in more critical thinking. This weeklong course provides them with these essential tools & also gives them an insight into the various jobs that exist in a radio station.”

Students were presented with a certificate of completion at a ceremony at the Broadcast Centre in Waterford on Thursday night.

Speaking about the programme, Teresa Hanratty, Project Manager at Learning Waves, said: “Getting hands on, practical experience is so valuable for young people. Our training network recognised that because there is so much choice out there for media consumption, young people need better supports. This course affords the students an opportunity to gain insider knowledge of how a radio station works, in a fun, engaging, live studio environment.

“At the end of the week, they get to put their skills to the test by producing a project that will be broadcast on air. The feedback from the students about the course has been unanimously positive.”

Once the students’ projects have been broadcast on Beat 102-103 on Monday October 24th, they will be available to listen back on beat102103.com/podcasts