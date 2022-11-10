10 radio projects get funding in latest BAI Sound & Vision scheme

New programmes will air on 17 radio stations thanks to the latest funding from the BAI Sound & Vision 4 Broadcasting Funding Scheme.

Athlone Community Radio, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Radio Kerry, RTÉ Jr/Chill, Clare FM, Raidió na Life and Beat (plus 10 more local stations) will air special documentaries, dramas and entertainment in the near future.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland awarded €2m in Round 46 of the Scheme with a total of 15 radio and TV projects getting the free cash.

Overall, the round attracted a total of 35 applications, seeking funding of approximately €5.6m.

The proposed package of recommendations will facilitate the production of 10 radio projects and five television projects in the Irish language, relating to Irish culture, heritage and experience, adult and media literacy, and programmes dealing with global issues, primarily for Irish audiences.

The proposed funding package of €2m is in addition to the BAI’s commitment to ringfence 20-25% of funding to support Irish language / bilingual content in open funding rounds.

Five of the projects approved for funding are bilingual, with the remainder fully in the Irish language. In line with the BAI’s definition of bilingual programming, at least 30% of the broadcast output must be in the Irish language.

Commenting, Chief Executive of the BAI, Celene Craig said: “The BAI included this specific Irish language round under the Sound & Vision Scheme at the request of Minister Catherine Martin, and I would like to thank her for securing the additional funding. We are very pleased with the variety and standard of applications received in this round, which help to further the BAI’s strategic aims of promoting diversity and plurality, enhancing innovation and sectoral sustainability, and empowering audiences.

“The projects recommended for funding will increase the availability of quality culturally relevant content in the Irish language and the inclusion of the gender equality requirements will provide greater diversity in terms of those involved in its production and on-air presentation.”

To date, the BAI has awarded more than €39m in funding under the Sound & Vision 4 Scheme to support the production of high-quality television and radio programmes since the scheme came into operation in 2020.

A full list of the projects being offered funding under Round 46 of the Sound & Vision Scheme is available to download here.