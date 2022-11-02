2FM Breakfast’s Doireann, Donncha and Carl to cycle 300km for Childline

RTÉ 2FM Breakfast presenters Doireann, Donncha and Carl are saddling up and taking on the challenge of cycling 300km for Childline.

The event will be live on air this Wednesday 30th November from 6am onwards, as the trio will aim to clock up 300km to highlight the staggering number of calls Childline receives per day in Ireland – 1km for every child and young adult who gets in touch.

They will be joined in studio by a host of special guests throughout the day as they raise money.

Listeners are encouraged to tune in throughout the day and donate what they can to help raise much needed funds for Childline in the run up to Christmas. Those who donate will be in with a chance of winning some incredible prizes on the day.

2FM’s Lottie Ryan will be providing regular updates of the kms reached, vital funds raised and the prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Doireann, Donncha and Carl commented: “We’re delighted to take on this challenge to raise much needed funds for Childline this Christmas. It is hard to fathom that 300 calls are made to Childline a day and so we’re hopping on our bikes to do our best to make a difference and earn as much money as we can.”