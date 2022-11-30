radiodays ireland

Dates announced for Radiodays Ireland event in 2023

Written by Roy Martin

Learning Waves and the IBI have announced the return of Radiodays Ireland for 2023.

The two-day event will take place on February 16th and 17th at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin, three years after the last gathering.

It is supported by the BAI and IMRO, and full details of the sessions and schedule will be released over the coming weeks.

The last Radiodays Ireland event took place in 2020 shortly before restrictions on events were introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.



