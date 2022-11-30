Dates announced for Radiodays Ireland event in 2023

Learning Waves and the IBI have announced the return of Radiodays Ireland for 2023.

The two-day event will take place on February 16th and 17th at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin, three years after the last gathering.

It is supported by the BAI and IMRO, and full details of the sessions and schedule will be released over the coming weeks.

The last Radiodays Ireland event took place in 2020 shortly before restrictions on events were introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IT'S BACK – @LearningWaves and @IBIreland are delighted to announce that Radiodays Ireland is back and will take place on 16th and 17th February 2023 in the Gibson Hotel, Dublin, stay tuned for more details on speakers and schedule.

Supported by @BAItweets @IMROireland pic.twitter.com/fodhMhI4DF — RadioDays Ireland (@RadioDaysIrl) November 30, 2022