Classic Hits 80s radio service launching on FM in four locations

Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio is to launch Classic Hits 80s on FM in Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Galway.

The station, currently streaming online, will broadcast on four FM frequencies for a period of 30 days and will feature music and memories from the 1980s.

Classic Hits 80s will launch on FM at midnight on 28th December and will operate as a brand extension to the main Classic Hits Radio service, featuring music, news and lifestyle information.

CEO Kevin Branigan told RadioToday Ireland: “Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio is a premium brand that broadcasts to 2.5M people across Ireland’s major urban areas. We’re always interested in expanding and trying new ideas and this is just the latest in our drive to grow our brand and position as one of the largest radio stations in the country.

“We’ve operated Classic Hits 80s as a digital brand extension on our website, smartphone apps and the Irish Radio Player for some time and now we’re bringing it to FM radio across the four major cities of Ireland”.

The Station Manager is Matt Dempsey, who will also present the station’s breakfast show. Dempsey brings decades of programming experience from his time with Radio Nova, Q102, Red FM, Live 95 and more. A news service will be provided by the Classic Hits Radio newsroom. Programming support is being provided by Dave Kelly and Liam Thompson.

“We believe in innovation, driving new initiatives and developing our brands in the competitive Irish radio market. Bringing Classic Hits 80s to FM radio is the perfect way for us to reinforce our main Classic Hits brand through the hugely popular medium of radio. We’re assembled a great team and it’s going to be a lot of fun!”, said Kevin Branigan.

FM Frequencies:

Dublin City, County & Commuter: 105.2 MHz

Cork City & County: 106.7 MHz

Limerick: 105.5 MHz

Galway: 87.9 MHz