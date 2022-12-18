New awards event launched for the Irish audio industry

Radiocentre Ireland has launched a new awards initiative for the radio and audio sectors in Ireland.

The Irish Audio Awards will celebrate and shine a spotlight on creativity within audio, celebrating the innate power of sound.

The jury includes Sandra Bold, Global Creative Director, Publicis, and the jury will be chaired by Pearse McCaughey, former Group Creative Director ofTBWA\Dublin and currently a Creative Fellow of UCD.

Ciarán Cunningham, CEO Radiocentre Ireland said: “I am very excited that Radiocentre Ireland is launching The Irish Audio Awards, a brand new awards programme focussed entirely on creativity within audio, celebrating the innate power of sound.

“Audio is such a potent medium to kick start memories, provide salience and generate distinctiveness. We are committed to recognising and rewarding great work in Audio and in partnership with ICAD, we will celebrate brilliant creativity in audio advertising and champion the teams behind the winning work.”

Nathan Reilly, President of ICAD said: “George Lucas said that “sound is half of the picture”. When delivered well, it captures audiences, delivers meaningful information and entertains.

“The Irish Audio Awards is an exciting new addition to the advertising industry calendar, and ICAD are delighted to be partnering with Radiocentre Ireland, with shared vision to recognise and promote the talented creatives, who bring the craft of sound to life in Ireland”.

The Irish Audio Awards website irishaudioawards.com is now open and will accept entries from 16.12.22 to the 02.02.23. Entries must have aired on Irish radio stations between the 01.01.22 and the 31.12.22 and entries are free of charge. All categories include a cash prize and are open to individuals or companies to enter. The Irish Audio Awards evening showcasing the winners will take place on Thursday, the 30th of March in the Smock alley Theatre.