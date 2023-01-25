Christmas FM celebrates raising €300,000 during latest broadcast

Christmas FM raised €294,706 in 2022 for children’s charities Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and Community Foundation Ireland under it’s new ‘Magic of Christmas’ initiative.

This figure will go a significant way towards Christmas FM’s aim to raise over €1,000,000 over a three-year period for the Magic of Christmas initiative to help 5,000 vulnerable children in our communities affected by traumatic life events such as poverty, abuse, neglect and bereavement, and to supporting children whose lives are affected by serious childhood illness.

The 2022 figure brings the total amount raised by the radio station to almost €3.2 million since it began broadcasting 15 years ago.

Christmas FM is run each year by a core management team, assisted by many volunteers who donate their time.

Paul Shepherd, Co-Founder of Christmas FM, says: “We are delighted to have raised €294,706 for The Magic of Christmas initiative. We couldn’t have done it without our loyal listeners who tuned in and generously donated throughout the festive season. We would like to thank The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland for granting us the license to broadcast festive music across Ireland, and our premier FM sponsors for 2022 – Cadbury, Coca-Cola, and An Post.

“We would also like to thank The Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley who kindly donated the studio this year. As always, we are so grateful to all the team and volunteers who help make Christmas FM so magical each year.”

Commenting on the total amount raised, the charity partners jointly said: “We would like to thank The Magic of Christmas for working with our charities as official charity partners. We are overwhelmed by the incredible support for The Magic of Christmas initiative which helps over 5,000 vulnerable children in our communities across Ireland.

“We can’t thank the Christmas FM team and listeners enough for raising an incredible €294,706 which will really make a significant difference. Thanks to you, we can really transform the lives of vulnerable and seriously ill children and Give the Gift of Childhood to those who need it most.”

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) grants Christmas FM a 30-day temporary sound broadcasting license, which enables the station to broadcast on a range of frequencies throughout the country.

Chief Executive of the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, Celene Craig said: “The power of radio to bring people together has once again shone through in the wonderful fundraising achievement of Christmas FM during the 2022 festive season. On behalf of the BAI, I would like to congratulate the station team and listeners for another great fundraising drive.”

This year, Christmas FM was generously sponsored by the premier FM sponsors Cadbury, Coca-Cola and An Post. Christmas FM was also broadcast live from The Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley.

Pictured outside the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland from left to right:

Mark Doyle, Fundraising and Marketing Lead, Make-A-Wish

Roger Woods, Senior Executive Engineer at BAI

Denise Charlton, Chief Executive, Community Foundation Ireland

Ann Marie Walsh, from The Magic of Christmas

Sean Bergin, National Fundraising Manager, Barnardos

Paul Shepherd, Co-Founder of Christmas FM

Ronan Sweeney, Digital Marketing Executive, Barretstown

