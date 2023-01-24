New sponsor starts on Drive It with The 2 Johnnies at RTÉ 2FM

Supervalu Insurance is the new sponsor of Drive It with The 2 Johnnies on RTÉ 2FM.

The six-month deal, brokered by Core Sponsorship, started this week and consists of 10x 10 second sponsorship credited stings per show, sponsor-credited promos across the RTÉ 2FM seven-day schedule as well as podcast and homepage sponsorship.

Garry O’ Sullivan, Head of Supervalu Insurance said: “As a relatively new brand in Insurance, our sponsorship with The 2 Johnnies will really help drive awareness of the SuperValu Insurance brand for the value and alternative we can offer customers.”

Tara Farrell, Radio & Audio Sponsorship Manager, RTÉ Media Sales commented: “We are delighted to welcome Supervalu Insurance back to 2fm as the new sponsor of Drive It With The 2 Johnnies. We are confident the show’s 122,000* listenership will provide the perfect platform for Supervalu Insurance to communicate directly with new and existing customers.”

Karen Doyle, Core Sponsorship Director said: “This sponsorship gives a powerful platform for SuperValu Insurance to communicate their valuable product offering within a very competitive space. Aligning with The 2 Johnnies will provide cut through that can be difficult within the insurance category.”

Photo: Johnny Smacks, Irene O’Connell Brand Manager Supervalu Insurance, Garry O’Sullivan, Head of Supervalu Insurance, Karen Doyle, Core Sponsorship, Johnny B, Tara Farrell, Sponsorship Manager RTÉ